Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham

Police positioned themselves outside Harrods (left), while large crowds danced in Nottingham city centre (right). Picture: Snapchat

By Joe Cook

Police were called on Saturday after hundreds of young people gathered outside luxury store Harrods in London, ignoring social distancing rules.

The Metropolitan Police arrested four people after “reports of a large group of people attempting to enter a shop”.

Photos show police positioning themselves between the shop entrance and the large crowds, with officers the only ones wearing masks.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Four males were arrested in total - two for affray, one for breach of Covid regulations, and another for a public order offence and breach of Covid regulations.”

4 days out of #London lockdown and this is outside @Harrods this evening. pic.twitter.com/njRZm3KWoV — Cameron Stewart (@cameronstewart_) December 5, 2020

The chaos outside Harrods comes as London faces warnings it could enter the highest Tier 3 restrictions, as a drop in Covid cases stalls.

On Friday, Professor Kevin Fenton, London director for Public Health England warned reductions in cases during the national lockdown “have shown signs of slowing in recent days”.

The public health chief told the Evening Standard this was “a stark reminder of just how delicate” the situation in London is” and asked shoppers to “remain vigilant and keep in mind that the virus is still present”.

Crowds of people also gathered in Covent Garden on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty

Nottingham also saw packed crowds on Saturday, as the city’s Christmas Market officially opened.

Despite being in Tier 3, with all pubs and restaurants closed, outdoor market stalls are permitted to keep trading.

Although a staggered entry system is in operation, many took to social media to share pictures of huge crowds at the market.

Clumber Street, Nottingham today and we are in tier 3. It will be a miracle if we don't have another huge increase in covid cases! pic.twitter.com/unyMCy8Ars — Dougal McShoogle🌟🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦄 (@DougalMcShoogle) December 5, 2020

Nottingham police officers were pictured speaking with large groups of maskless young people outside the City Hall.

It is not known if any arrests were made.

The force have stepped up patrols and called on shoppers to "maintain social distancing and respect the measures that businesses have put in place to keep everyone safe during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic".

How on earth is Nottingham Christmas Market allowed to go ahead like this, but hospitality venues still not allowed to open with sensible protocols in place? pic.twitter.com/johIarHpeS — Melissa Chloe (@MelissaChloe01) December 5, 2020

A Nottingham City Council spokesman told the Nottingham Post: "We are also mindful that the market will help support our city centre retail economy. As well as hopefully providing a much-needed boost for businesses in the city centre, more than half of the market traders are local.

"Nottingham’s Covid rates have fallen dramatically in recent weeks precisely because of the ongoing efforts of those who live and work in our fantastic city.

“This year has been so hard for everyone, and we know Christmas – usually such a social and family-orientated period – unfortunately, isn’t going to be the same in 2020.”

“We hope the market, along with plans to extend opening times in the city centre to stagger shoppers throughout the day, will provide an environment for people to feel festive, support local businesses and, most importantly, stay safe and have a wonderful Christmas."