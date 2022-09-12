Police suspend firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba in south London

Met suspend officer who shot Chris Kaba. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A Met Police officer who shot dead unarmed black man Chris Kaba has been suspended from duty, the force has confirmed.

Mr Kaba, 23, died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.

The unarmed rapper, who was due to become a father, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.

He had been driving an Audi that was rammed and boxed in by police during a chase last Monday. He was killed by a single shot fired through the driver’s side of the car’s windscreen.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since launched a homicide investigation into his death and the officer involved in the shooting has been suspended, it was reported on Monday.

Chris Kaba who was shot dead by police. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said: “Following the death of Chris Kaba, the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.

“This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends. We understand how concerned communities are, particularly Black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.

“We are actively supporting the IOPC investigation and would ask those with information that could be useful in establishing what happened to contact the IOPC directly to maintain the independence of their investigation.

“The decision to suspend the officer does not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation. Firearms officers serve to protect the public and know that on the rare occasions when they discharge their weapons, they will face intense scrutiny. I know this development will have a significant impact on the officer and colleagues.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I welcome this decision and am in regular contact with the IOPC and the new commissioner.

“My thoughts remain with Chris Kaba’s loved ones at this intensely difficult time as the IOPC continue their independent homicide investigation.”

Hundreds marched on Parliament on Saturday demanding justice for Mr Kaba.

Members of his family were joined by supporters bearing placards proclaiming “justice for Chris Kaba”, “abolish the Met” and “no justice, no peace”.

Today new Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley pledged to rebuild trust in the force on his first day in the job.