Police Taser knife-wielding one-armed roller skater moments after he stabbed three

28 August 2020, 11:13 | Updated: 28 August 2020, 11:40

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch the moment police officers Taser a knife-wielding one-armed roller skater moments after he stabbed three victims

This is the dramatic moment police officers stopped Benjamin Bridgeman, 38, who is on trial accused of attempted murder following the attacks in Knowle, Bristol, earlier this year.

A jury at Bristol Crown Court heard he stabbed a man in the back before continuing on and slashing another in the head on February 25.

Footage released by police today shows the moment Bridgeman, who was born with one arm, was detained by officers using a Taser.

Bridgeman is now facing eight charges - including three counts of attempted murder which he denies.

He is also accused of three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon.

A 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old man sustained stab wounds while another 26-year-old man sustained a head injury after they were attacked on Wells Road at around 3.10pm.

The court heard Bridgeman stopped using cannabis a week before the incident, telling the psychiatrist the day before he thought he "was going to be taken away to be sacrificed".

He also believed "the world was split into good people and bad people in battle with each other".

This is the moment officers deployed the Taser to arrest the man
This is the moment officers deployed the Taser to arrest the man. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

The court is trying to establish his state of mind and a verdict of 'not guilty by reason of insanity' is available.

Richard Posner, prosecuting, has told the court the defendant was employed and of good character at the time of the incident but had suffered a psychotic breakdown.

He added the jury will have to decide if he 'was insane when he did what he did' - as experts have agreed he was suffering from a 'disease of the mind'.

The court has heard that a special verdict of 'not guilty by reason of insanity' is available.

The trial continues.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Andrew Harper death: One of PC's killers launches bid to appeal against sentence

Polar bear shot dead after killing man at Norwegian Svalbard campsite

Hurricane Laura: Before and after images show devastation from one of strongest storms to hit US

Boy, 7, discovered drowned in London home with mother also found dead

South African conservationist West Mathewson killed by white lioness he rescued

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?