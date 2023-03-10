Police issue urgent appeal for missing girl, 13, who didn't return home from school

By Emma Soteriou

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a 13-year-old girl did not return home from school.

Olivia went missing from the South Normanton area on Thursday, after not coming home from school in the afternoon, police said.

She was wearing her school uniform- a black V-neck jumper and blazer but did not have a coat.

The 13-year-old is described as slim and with dark blonde/light brown hair.

A statement from Derbyshire Constabulary read: "Have you seen 13-year-old Olivia? She has been reported missing from the South Normanton area.

"Olivia has not returned home from school early this afternoon (Thursday 9 March) and we are concerned for her safety."

Anyone who has seen Olivia, or may know where she is, is urged to contact police using an online contact form and quoting reference 657 of 9 March.

Alternatively, contact the force via: