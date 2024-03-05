Police issue urgent 'do not approach' warning after woman has chemical thrown in her face

Lancashire Police want to speak to Mickey Blundell. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Kieran Kelly

Lancashire Police have issued an urgent 'do not approach' warning after a woman had a chemical thrown in her face.

Cops say they have launched investigation after a woman was attacked with 'ammonia' at an address in Fleetwood.

The victim, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital, but later discharged without serious injuries.

The attack is believed to have been isolated, with no wider threat to the public, police say, though they are hunting one man.

Officers want to speak to Mickey Blundell, 19, whose last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, said: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously.

“We are carrying out our own enquiries to trace the suspect, but we would also like to appeal for the public’s help to find him. If anyone sees Blundell or knows where he may be I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0646 of March 3. For immediate sightings please call 999.