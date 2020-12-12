Police urge victims of fake ‘nude challenge game show’ to come forward

A man was arrested last year on suspicion of voyeurism. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police want to speak to anyone who may have fallen victim to a hoax 'game show' in which they were asked to take their clothes off for a chance to win £5,000.

Scotland Yard is investigating claims that an individual claiming to be in 'entertainment' had been offering people fake cash prizes in return for them taking their clothes off for on-camera "challenges".

Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 30 January 2019 on suspicion of voyeurism and was subsequently released under investigation.

In June 2018, a 28-year-old man reported to police that he had been approached by a man claiming to be in the entertainment industry asking them to take part in a fake game show in return for the chance to win £5,000.

The victim was asked to go to a hotel in Newham to take part in several nude ‘challenges’ as part of the show, which were filmed. The suspect then kept the footage, believed to be for his own gratification, the Metropolitan police said.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man, was identified on Sunday, 2 February 2020 and he reported that in August 2013, the suspect coerced him to go to a hotel in south east London and take part in similar activities.

Police have now urged anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to come forward.

Sergeant James Mason, of the Met’s North East Basic Command Unit, said ‘We believe there may be more victims in relation to these events. I urge anyone who may be a victim of similar crimes or incidents from 2013 to the present day, to come forward with information.

"The reported incidents took place several years ago and it is important we are able to investigate these and support any further victims ’.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference CAD1162/11122020.