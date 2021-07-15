Police visited home of ‘petrified’ girl, 12, to check she was self-isolating - reports

15 July 2021, 23:36

A mother says Greater Manchester Police turned up at her house twice to check her daughter was isolating
A mother says Greater Manchester Police turned up at her house twice to check her daughter was isolating. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police reportedly visited the home of a 12-year-old girl to check she was self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kathryn Crook told Manchester Evening News that police came to her house twice to check her daughter Charlotte was self-isolating, leaving her child “petrified” and “thinking the police were going to arrest her”.

Ms Crook said the first time officers from Greater Manchester Police arrived at her home in Middleton, they asked if Charlotte had been self-isolating but refused to say why they wanted to speak to her.

"My daughter by this time was stood behind me crouching thinking she had done something wrong and was petrified,” said Ms Crook, who then said that a police officer shouted through to Charlotte to ask if she had been isolating.

Ms Crook said the police came round again the following day, this time in a riot van.

Although Ms Crook said the officer was politer this time around, she said it was still "terribly upsetting" for Charlotte and she had "another meltdown again thinking the police were going to arrest her".

Ms Crook has since written to her MP Chris Clarkson to express her concern about the incident, and is demanding an apology from the police as well as Rochdale public health chiefs for what she described to Manchester Evening News as “overkill”.

LBC has approached Greater Manchester Police and Rochdale Public Health for comment.

