Police warning over dangerous fake coronavirus vaccines

4 December 2020, 18:12 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 19:08

Europol has raised concerns gangs could try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines
Europol has raised concerns gangs could try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Europol has issued a warning over possible scams linked to Covid-19, with concerns that gangs could try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines.

The EU's law enforcement agency on Friday issued an "early warning notification" stating organised crime had already latched onto opportunities presented by the pandemic.

"Once a legitimate vaccine enters the market, counterfeited versions of the specific vaccine brand are expected to circulate rapidly," Europol said.

READ MORE: Business Secretary says NHS staff would want vulnerable people at front of vaccine queue

READ MORE: London 'at risk of Tier 3' as health chiefs urge people to 'stick to the rules'

"Counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines may represent a significant public health threat if they are ineffective at best or toxic at worst, given their production in underground labs without hygiene standards.

"Fake vaccines may even have a wider-reaching impact if new outbreaks emerge in communities assumed to be vaccinated."

The statement came after the UK became the first country to approve the use of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Europol urged heightened vigilance by the EU's 27 member nations and other countries to "the possible involvement of criminals in the vaccine development and distribution process".

It said it was aware of criminals placing advertisements on dark web marketplaces "using the brands of genuine pharmaceutical companies that are already in the final stages of testing".

The police agency said criminal networks could also target the supply chain for genuine vaccines, for example by illegally refilling empty vials if they are not correctly disposed of or by hijacking vehicles that are transporting the shots.

It urged EU members to share with Europol "any relevant information on criminal activities related to Covid-19 or flu vaccines".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Brexit: Talks paused after UK and EU fail to reach an agreement
LEGAL MARIJUANA

House votes to decriminalise marijuana in US at federal level
The Hayabusa2 spacecraft

Japanese spacecraft approaches Earth to drop asteroid samples
One of the victims named by police on Friday was 16 years old

Avonmouth explosion: Boy, 16, among four victims named by police
First Christmas Card

‘Scandalous’ first Christmas card up for sale

Amazing moment plane lands on a live motorway

Watch the moment plane crash lands on live motorway before hitting vehicle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'

Eton parent says school's students are given a 'sense of entitlement'
Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert

Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert
This caller told LBC why he thought NHS workers should get the Covid vaccine first

Caller's warzone analogy explains why NHS workers should get Covid vaccine first
"It's lunacy NHS staff won't get Covid vaccine first," says furious caller

"It's lunacy NHS staff won't get Covid vaccine first," says furious caller
Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London