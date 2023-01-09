Policeman who 'motorboated' woman dancing in nightclub dismissed

9 January 2023, 20:05

PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice
PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A police officer has been dismissed with immediate effect after he was accused of "motorboating" a woman while dancing in a nightclub.

PC James Pentland, of Northumbria Police, was accused by the woman - known as Ms A - of touching and rubbing his face in her breasts.

He denied the accusation, instead claiming he had held his hands up in front of Ms A in a "jazzing type manner", as a joke to his friends.

A misconduct hearing found that Mr Pentland did "motorboat" the woman. The hearing also found that the former officer inappropriately placed the woman's arm against him after she slapped him across the face.

A subsequent report reveals how Mr Pentland and Ms A had been out in Newcastle for an evening with friends on September 15, 2021. The pair met in a bar earlier in the evening, before meeting again at a nightclub.

The incident took place in Newcastle
The incident took place in Newcastle. Picture: Getty

Mr Pentland claimed Ms A had been dancing and flirting with him, and had whispered in his ear that she wanted to "f*** him".

Ms A denies make the remarks, claiming that she had been dancing with several other people - including the officer. At one point, Ms A took of her shirt and swung it above her head as the song 'Countryroad' played in the nightclub.

Mr Pentland then claimed someone on his left made a comment about the woman's breasts, after which he said he stepped towards Ms A and help up his hands in front of her.

He claims he was trying to act funny in front of his friends by moving them in a "jazzing type manner".

In response, Mr Pentland says he was slapped hard by Ms A and was told: "You need to be careful I like it rough".

Read More: Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

Read More: Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Ms A says she initially stayed silent about the event, though eventually told her boyfriend and her parents.

Mr Pentland, meanwhile, was texted by his friend the following day, who asked him: "Did you motorboat my mate's last last night?".

Mr Pentland replied: "Excuse me hahaha", before receiving the following text: "My mate's been texting me going mental about you motorboating his lass I am assuming she’s told him that you have".

He replied "Ahaha I don’t recall motorboating anyone".

Ms A also complained that the former police officer touched her bottom in the nightclub, though said she was unsure about the order of events.

The report said: "She accepts that she is unsure of the order of events but is adamant that they occurred particularly the allegation of motorboating."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie magnate Harvey Weinstein’s latest sentencing is delayed

Minories, where Mr Evans died

Government scientist jailed after killing 'remarkable' artist in the City of London while speeding to a nightclub

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

Crunch talks with the government to end NHS pay disputes have made little progress, unions have said with scheduled strikes set to go ahead.

'Bitterly disappointing': NHS strikes set to go ahead after unions lament little progress in crunch talks

Businesses will get reduced support, the government has confirmed

Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington

US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war

Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

A view of the St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican and Rome’s skyline

Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

Thousands of patients are set to be moved

Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'

US military personnel work near F-35 fighter jet of the Vermont Air National Guard, parked in the military base at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on June 17 2022

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week
Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Harry ruled out moving back to the UK with Meghan - as a poll shows his popularity plummeting

Harry and Meghan ‘will not move back to Britain’ and won’t give up titles as popularity plummets to record low
Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit