Crime and policing minister has handbag stolen while delivering key speech at major police conference

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson's handbag was stolen while she attended the annual Police Superintendents' Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Talk about sign of the times! The Crime and Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson's handbag was stolen while she attended a conference of senior police officers, the PA news agency understands.

Dame Diana gave a speech at the annual Police Superintendents' Conference on Tuesday setting out how the Government was putting in motion plans to boost neighbourhood policing.

The conference was held at 4* hotel Chesford Grange, in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said it is investigating a report of the theft of a purse at a hotel on the B4115 in Kenilworth.

A statement read: "The theft occurred some time between 11.00-13.15 on Tuesday.

"Inquiries are ongoing.

"A 56-year-old man, from Coventry, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."