Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

25 June 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 25 June 2022, 17:45

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked
Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Detectives have released an image of a person they want to speak to after a Polish man was attacked minutes into his arrival in London.

Kamil Sobala was attacked on Elizabeth Street and the assault horrified social media users after it was posted to Twitter.

Footage shows a man crouching over the victim as he strikes him.

Mr Sobala said he had just arrived in London after travelling in from Bath as he resumes living in the UK.

He previously said he had asked two men for directions near Victoria Coach Station before being set upon by one man. He was asked where he came from, Mr Sobala said.

He he believed he was attacked because he was Polish, but the Metropolitan Police is not currently treating the assault as a hate crime.

Officers are looking for this man
Picture: Metropolitan Police
Officers also released a photo of a man they said appeared to be an associate who stood by
Picture: Alamy

Officers have now released a photo of man they suspect assaulted Mr Sobala on the evening of June 18 before fleeing down Ebury Street.

An image of a second man has also been published.

The attack happened at about 7.50pm.

Mr Sobala previously said he had suffered pain to his back, eye, check and face, was struggling to sleep and is now scared of even going to the shops.

"They didn't start attacking me, only when I said I was from Poland," he said.

A Met spokesperson previously said: "A man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries before being discharged.

"An investigation into the circumstances and to identify the person responsible for the attack is ongoing by detectives from Central West CID."

Anyone with any information about the two men is asked to call 101 or to tweet @MetCC, with the reference 7204/18JUN.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

