Russia is 'planning acts of air terror' against airlines worldwide, Polish PM warns

Donald Tusk spoke at a news conference alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Polish PM Donald Tusk has accused Russia of planning 'acts of air terror' against airlines worldwide.

Mr Tusk spoke at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world," he said.

The Kremlin has dismissed previous Western claims that Russia sponsored acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe.

Polish PM Donald Tusk welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Security officials claimed parcels that exploded at depots in Europe were part of a "test run" from Russia in a plot to put incendiary devices in packages on cargo planes.

One caught fire at a courier hub in Germany and another ignited in a warehouse in England last year.

The pro-EU government in Warsaw says that Russia is pursuing acts of hybrid war against Poland and other Western countries in retaliation for their support for Ukraine.

The government has accused Russia of causing a migration crisis on the EU's eastern border with Belarus in order to create chaos and division in the EU.

Last year, Poland's foreign minister ordered the closure of one of three Russian consulates in the country in response to acts of sabotage, including arson attacks that he said were sponsored by Moscow.