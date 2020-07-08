Live

Politics LIVE: Chancellor to deliver summer statement

8 July 2020, 09:08

Both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are set to make appearances in the Commons today
Both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are set to make appearances in the Commons today. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to deliver his summer statement later today - follow all the latest updates below.

Boris Johnson will go head-to-head with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, with the pair likely to clash over care homes after the prime minister said too many "didn't really follow the procedures."

Sir Keir said it was "shameful" of Mr Johnson to try and "shift the blame" for the Government's coronavirus failings onto care homes.

Afterwards, Mr Sunak will deliver his summer statement in which he is expected to outline a £2 billion recovery package for young people that will help alleviate unemployment.

It will also include a stamp duty holiday, extending the threshold in England and Northern Ireland to £500,000, a move which could save home buyers up to £15,000.

For all the latest updates, follow our live blog below...

