Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Brits have been warned to be 'extra cautious' as a pollen bomb explodes across the UK today increasing the risk for hay fever sufferers.

Those with lung conditions and severe asthma were advised on Wednesday to close their doors and windows to protect themselves.

Pollen levels have been raised all week and are expected to peak at "very high" for most of England for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

Charity Asthma + Lung UK is now urging people with lung conditions and those at risk of asthma attacks to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

The charity said it received more than 400 calls last relating to pollen and hay fever last month, as it released advice for those with particularly bad symptoms.

The Met Office warns of 'very high' pollen counts for the rest of the week. Picture: Met Office

Erika Radford, Head of Health Advice at Asthma + Lung UK, told the London Evening Standard: “Rising pollen levels can be very problematic for people with lung conditions like asthma and COPD. It can make someone’s lung condition symptoms much worse or lead to a potentially life-threatening asthma attack or COPD flare-up.

“When pollen particles are breathed in, they can cause inflammation in the airways and get into the lungs, making it harder for those with lung conditions to breathe.

“This can be terrifying," she added.

She said that anyone with lung conditions such as asthma who also suffers from hay fever should be wary to protect themselves.

Ms Radford advised sufferers to use their inhalers every day, as is prescribed, to dampened down any swelling and inflammation that pollen causes.

She said this would ease the effects of anyone who reacts badly to pollen.

The charity also says sufferers should be taking their antihistamine medication every day. Anyone with particularly bad symptoms is advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Some 13 million Brits are subject to hay fever symptoms each summer. This includes constant sneezing and a runny nose, headaches, itchy eyes, and a sore throat.

It is usually worst around March to September but gets increasingly bad during warm weather, and when it's particularly windy or humid.