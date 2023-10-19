Polls close in by-elections for Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, as Conservatives could face 'challenging' night

19 October 2023, 22:10 | Updated: 19 October 2023, 22:54

Polls have closed in both by-elections
Polls have closed in both by-elections. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Polls have closed in the by-elections for Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, with the Conservatives aiming to keep seats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Both seats were seen as very safe Tory constituencies, but after a major dip in popularity for the party, either could be up for grabs.

Tamworth, in Staffordshire, is likely to be a two-way fight between the Conservatives and Labour, while Mid Bedfordshire will also see serious competition from the Liberal Democrats.

The elections were triggered by the resignations of Nadine Dorries and Chris Pincher.

Winning either seat would be a coup for the opposition parties.

Mid Bedfordshire has been a Conservative seat since 1931 and Ms Dorries had a majority if 24,664 votes. The Conservatives had a 19,600 majority in Tamworth.

Vote counting gets gets underway in the Tamworth by-election
Vote counting gets gets underway in the Tamworth by-election. Picture: Getty

In Tamworth, Labour's Sarah Edwards will hope to defeat Tory Andrew Cooper. In Mid Bedfordshire, Labour's Alistair Strathern and the Lib Dems' Emma Holland-Lindsay are running against the Conservative Festus Akinbusoye.

The Conservatives and Labour were aiming to manage expectations after the poll closed.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "These were always going to be challenging by-elections and the rule of thumb is that governments don't win them.

"We have seen little to no enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer who voters can see stands for nothing and always puts short term political gain first.

"It is clear that we have to maintain our focus on people's immediate priorities whilst taking long-term decisions which will lead to the change this country needs."

The first ballot boxes are taken to the count centre as the count gets underway in Mid Bedfordshire
The first ballot boxes are taken to the count centre as the count gets underway in Mid Bedfordshire. Picture: Getty

Labour's national co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: "Our campaigns have focused ruthlessly on the issues that matter to local people: tackling crime, bringing down NHS waiting lists and addressing the cost of living.

"We’ve spoken to thousands of local people who are fed up with this chaotic, distracted Tory Party that does nothing but lurch from crisis to crisis.

"But we have known all along that winning these seats would be a long shot, with huge majorities to overturn. The fact that we are even on the pitch is a sign of how far the Labour Party has changed.

"We are making real progress in all corners of our country and showing that with Labour, we can get Britain’s future back."

Ms Dorries, a former Cabinet minister under Boris Johnson, stepped down as an MP after being denied a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

The first ballot boxes arrive at the count centre in Tamworth
The first ballot boxes arrive at the count centre in Tamworth. Picture: Getty

Mr Pincher resigned after he was found to have drunkenly groped two men in an "egregious case of sexual misconduct" at the Carlton Club in London last year.

That scandal helped trigger Mr Johnson's departure from Downing Street, as a result of his handling of the situation.

Although riding high in the national opinion polls, Labour said ahead of the vote that it would be a "moon shot" to win either seat.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant, wearing a protective vest, speaks to Israeli soldiers in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel

Gaza awaits aid as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion

The pilot was forced to pull out of the landing

Moment plane flying into Aberdeen airport has to pull out of landing at last minute because of Storm Babet

RAAC has been found in dozens more schools and hospitals

Over 60 more schools and hospitals found to have crumbly concrete - full list revealed

The Eiffel Tower in Paris

Man decides to propose after visitors temporarily stranded on Eiffel Tower

The Wembley arch was not lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag during the England-Australia match on 13th October.

FA chief recognises 'hurt' to Jewish community after Wembley arch not lit in Israeli colours after Hamas attacks

Storm Babet

Body of woman found after being swept into river amid Storm Babet red weather warning

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the event in Baltimore

Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk

McSweeney has been jailed for murdering Zara

Zara Aleena's killer Jordan McSweeney claims life sentence for murder 'excessive' as he prepares appeal

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996, appears in court in Las Vegas

‘No gun, no car, no witnesses’ against man accused in Tupac Shakur case – lawyer

Tracy Ann-Oberman told LBC: "We are living in a hellscape"

'We are living in a hellscape': Tracy-Ann Oberman reveals extra security added to The Merchant of Venice

Exclusive
Nathaniel Young died a hero, his devastated sister told LBC

'He saved a kibbutz from being infiltrated': Sister of murdered British IDF soldier Nathanel Young says he died a hero

Emil Bednarski, 17, was stripped of his Maths GCSE

Father of boy, 17, stripped of Maths GCSE after cheating accusation tells LBC of his son's 'nightmare' ordeal

Sidney Powell

Lawyer pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump election loss in Georgia

Jon May says he's spent over £7900 on his challenge.

Man attempting to drink 2,000 pints in 200 days admits he’s ‘messed up the maths’ - as critics blast lack of proof

The new Meta logo outside the company headquarters in Dublin

Meta and TikTok told to detail efforts to curb conflict disinformation

Storm Babet has begun battering parts of Britain

Scottish town evacuated, trains cancelled, and red alert for 70mph winds as Storm Babet batters Britain

Latest News

See more Latest News

First asylum seekers reboard Bibby Stockholm after coach driver nudges past Just Stop Oil protest

First asylum seekers reboard Bibby Stockholm after coach driver breaks through Just Stop Oil blockade
Police officers patrol during the funeral ceremony of French teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, who was stabbed to death at the school by a suspected Islamist extremist, in Arras, northern France, on Thur

French officials warn young people they face heavy punishment for bomb threats

Slade frontman Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago

Slade's Noddy Holder reveals secret five year cancer battle in which he was given six months to live
Myanmar Pagoda Festival

In Pictures: Myanmar lake festival resumes after three years

The 40-year-old was killed as she walked the family dog in quiet rural lanes near her home

'Now is the time': Detectives launch fresh appeal on the 25th anniversary of unsolved murder of mum Linda ‘Lyn’ Bryant
The Met Police released images of the man they are trying to trace

Hunt for masked man after more than 10 Muslim women sexually assaulted on London buses

Alsu Kurmasheva

Journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as foreign agent

Coco got stuck on the window ledge

Firefighters 'armed with dog treats' rescue husky stranded on window ledge in Tottenham

Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young were pictured together in 2021 at a screening event.

Sylvester Stallone leads tributes after Rocky star Burt Young dies aged 83

People walk past uncollected rubbish in Naples, Italy, in 2010

Italy ‘violated rights of residents near Naples over refuse crisis’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflcit say Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit