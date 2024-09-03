Russian strikes kill at least 47 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 180 injured, Zelenskyy says

3 September 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 14:42

41 people have been killed in Poltava
41 people have been killed in Poltava. Picture: Telegram

By Kit Heren

Russian strikes have killed at least 41 and wounded over 180 more in the Ukrainian city of Poltava, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Two ballistic missiles hit the "territory of an educational institution and a nearby hospital" in Poltava, the Ukrainian president said. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was destroyed in part.

The attack is one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began over two and a half years ago.

Some 25 people have been saved, of whom 11 have been pulled from the rubble, according to the country's ministry of defence.

The strikes took place at around 9.10 on Tuesday morning local time (11.10am in the UK), two minutes after the alarm was sounded in the city.

Russian media claim that the attack was on a Ukrainian military training facility, although this claim has not been verified.

The ministry added that since there was such a short amount of time between the air raid siren and the attacks themselves that many people were on the street on the way to shelters.

Many people in the city have gathered to give blood to help the wounded, regional authorities said.

Mr Zelenskyy said: "I have commanded a full investigation into the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services have been brought into the rescue operation.

"I am grateful to everyone who has been helping people and saving lives since the attack."

Poltava is in eastern-central Ukraine
Poltava is in eastern-central Ukraine. Picture: Getty

He added: "The Russian scum will surely pay for this strike. We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage.

"Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives. Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russia."

Poltava is a mid-sized city of around 280,000 people in the eastern part of central Ukraine and is the capital of the region of the same name.

The city is about 70 miles from the border with Russia and about 200 miles south-east of Kyiv.

Regional governor Philip Pronin declared three days of mourning after the attack.

"A great tragedy for Poltava region and the entire country," he said. "The hostile and underhanded strike has taken away 41 lives. Over 180 people have been injured. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones."

