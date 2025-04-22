Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

Catholic mourner clasps picture of the late Pope Francis . Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

After his death on Easter Monday, Pope Francis’ last will and testament has been published by The Vatican.

The Vatican has also revealed Pope Francis died from a cerebral stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

As the Vatican enters its nine-day mourning period, the late pontiff’s wishes for his burial and funeral have been published.

The will instructs a simple underground burial - but the late pontiff has entrusted the costs to an anonymous benefactor.

“The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore,” the will reads.

“I have provided appropriate instructions to Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.”

Pope Francis met with US Vice President JD Vance less than 24 hours before the announcement of his death. Picture: Getty

Opting for a burial at St Major Major’s Basilica in Rome, Pope Francis has asked to be buried “without particular ornamentation” - just the inscription of his papal name in Latin: “Franciscus”.

This is rather than the traditional choice of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, where most pontiffs are buried.

The funeral is set to take place on Saturday April 26 at 9am (BST). Sir Keir Starmer, alongside other world leaders, has confirmed he will be attending.