Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection that is presenting a "complex clinical picture", the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.

Concerns have grown about his health with spokesman Matteo Bruni saying test results have indicated a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection".

Polymicrobial infections are caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. Picture: Alamy

There was no length of time given for the pope's hospitalisation, but the spokesman added the complexity of his symptoms "will require an appropriate hospital stay".

However, Mr Bruni said the pontiff was "in good spirits" on Monday morning after a third night in hospital as he ate breakfast and read the newspapers.

The Vatican said: "All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay."

His doctors have advised complete rest, meaning he was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's square.

Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away and that he was in a "stable" condition.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. Picture: Alamy

On social media at the weekend, the pope wrote: "Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days."

The 88-year-old had been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week before being taken to hospital.

He is understood to have insisted on finishing his morning audiences on Friday before leaving the Vatican to be admitted to hospital.

The pope was finding it increasingly difficult to complete speeches and commitments last week because he was short of breath.

Read more: Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

Read more: Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

The pope's next scheduled appointment is his weekly general audience on Wednesday before presiding on Sunday at the ordination of deacons as part of a Holy Year weekend.

Both commitments remain on the official Vatican schedule, but appear to be in doubt.

A woman kneels at the foot of a statue of late Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital. Picture: Alamy

The Argentine pontiff has spent nearly 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He previously spent three nights at the same hospital in March 2023 for bronchitis treatment.

In December the same year, he was forced to cancel his trip to the COP28 climate summit because of another bout of illness.

He has suffered several health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.