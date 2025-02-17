Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

17 February 2025, 15:15 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 15:20

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection
Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection that is presenting a "complex clinical picture", the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.

Concerns have grown about his health with spokesman Matteo Bruni saying test results have indicated a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection".

Polymicrobial infections are caused by a mix of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday
The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. Picture: Alamy

There was no length of time given for the pope's hospitalisation, but the spokesman added the complexity of his symptoms "will require an appropriate hospital stay".

However, Mr Bruni said the pontiff was "in good spirits" on Monday morning after a third night in hospital as he ate breakfast and read the newspapers.

The Vatican said: "All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay."

His doctors have advised complete rest, meaning he was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's square.

Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away and that he was in a "stable" condition.

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday
The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. Picture: Alamy

On social media at the weekend, the pope wrote: "Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days."

The 88-year-old had been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week before being taken to hospital.

He is understood to have insisted on finishing his morning audiences on Friday before leaving the Vatican to be admitted to hospital.

The pope was finding it increasingly difficult to complete speeches and commitments last week because he was short of breath.

Read more: Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

Read more: Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

The pope's next scheduled appointment is his weekly general audience on Wednesday before presiding on Sunday at the ordination of deacons as part of a Holy Year weekend.

Both commitments remain on the official Vatican schedule, but appear to be in doubt.

A woman kneels at the foot of a statue of late Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital
A woman kneels at the foot of a statue of late Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital. Picture: Alamy

The Argentine pontiff has spent nearly 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He previously spent three nights at the same hospital in March 2023 for bronchitis treatment.

In December the same year, he was forced to cancel his trip to the COP28 climate summit because of another bout of illness.

He has suffered several health issues throughout his life, including having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by kids George, Charlotte and Louis during half-term break

Double Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will retire from cycling this year.

Tour de France winner and double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas to retire from cycling at end of season

A 13-year-old boy has died and five others have been arrested following a car crash on A672 Oldham Road.

Boy, 13, dies and five others arrested as Vauxhall Corsa spins off road in horror car crash

Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police

Pictured: Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentine's Day - as police search river Thames for partner

Julia Wandelt who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann releases bombshell new DNA test results

One lucky punter scooped £65m on the EuroMillions

Lucky UK ticket-holder claims £65m Valentine's Day EuroMillions jackpot

A life-drawing class that has been running for over 30 years has been told its models must cover-up or find a new venue.

Models at life drawing class in posh London neighbourhood told to cover up over child 'safeguarding' concerns

Exclusive
An investigation by LBC can reveal there are more than 1.1m homes sitting empty across England - the equivalent of one in every 23.

More than 1.1m homes sitting empty across England as thousands left at risk of homelessness

William Howell was found dead in the Aria Casino Hotel in August 2023

Heartbroken family of British man 'left alone to die' in Las Vegas suing ambulance company and hotel where he died

Conor Maynard shared a health update after his fall

Singer Conor Maynard gives health update after being rushed to hospital on stretcher

Lisa Smith, 43, has been named by Kent Police as the victim of the shooting on Valentine's Day

Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentines’ Day is named - as tributes paid to ‘wonderful mum’

Bafta winners

Conclave and The Brutalist win big at 2025 BAFTA awards - as absent Gascón nomination met with rousing applause

Jennifer Rauchet, Pete Hegest, US defence secretary, and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of Defence of Poland, during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, on February 14, 2025.

Ukraine is the 'frontline' of Britain, Starmer says as US begins peace talks with Russia

A fire that engulfed luxury hotel Chiltern Firehouse reportedly started in a pizza oven.

Fire that engulfed celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse 'started in pizza oven' of luxury hotel

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire.

Man charged with murder in 'no-body' case after woman goes missing in Cambridgeshire

Exclusive
Trump is ‘shaking up our region’, says Israel's president.

Donald Trump is 'shaking up our region', says Israel's president as he 'reveals US leader's strategy' in Middle East

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’.

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
A teacher who was knocked down by a group of kids playing playground game British Bulldog says she was left with a severe leg injury that left her out of work for months.

Summer camp teacher claiming £300k in damages after group of kids knock her down in famous playground game
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

US-Russia peace talks for Ukraine begin as Europe blocked out of Saudi Arabia meeting

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (far right) visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia.

Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister
Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull biggest layoffs in close to a decade amid plunging business confidence

Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull 'biggest layoffs in a decade' amid plunging business confidence
Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'

'This isn't a political campaign, it's a legal process': Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'
West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground
From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of this week's expected peace talks aimed at ending his country's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess of Wales 'put her foot down'

Kate 'put her foot down' and stopped George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in gory hunting tradition
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture
William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News