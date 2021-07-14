Popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London named as Demarie Omare Roye

The 16-year-old died after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A popular teenager who was fatally stabbed last week has been named as Demarie Omare Roye.

The 16-year-old died in a south London hospital on Sunday after being taken there by members of the public on Friday. They found him injured in the street.

Police believe he was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road, near the junction with Swain Road, in Thornton Heath, south London.

Two men were arrested in Croydon on Monday but detectives still want witnesses to come forward.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and later further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: "Demarie was a young man who was popular among those that knew him. His death has caused unimaginable devastation to his family and friends.

"The investigation into his murder is moving at a fast pace and I continue to appeal for witnesses that were in or around Bensham Manor Road on Friday, July 9 at around 2.45pm to contact us.

"We believe that Demarie may have been riding a blue mountain bike before the attack.

"Anyone that may have seen him in the area - with or without the bike - or who witnessed the attack, is urged to get in touch with the police.

"I am also asking members of the community if they have seen a dark coloured moped concealed, abandoned, parked or even being ridden around the Thornton Heath area before or after the murder. This moped may or may not have had a number plate on it.

"If you know where the moped is or have any other information that could be useful to our investigation - no matter how insignificant it may seem - please get in touch with us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 4198/09JUL.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.