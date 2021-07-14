Popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London named as Demarie Omare Roye

14 July 2021, 22:17

The 16-year-old died after being stabbed
The 16-year-old died after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A popular teenager who was fatally stabbed last week has been named as Demarie Omare Roye.

The 16-year-old died in a south London hospital on Sunday after being taken there by members of the public on Friday. They found him injured in the street.

Police believe he was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road, near the junction with Swain Road, in Thornton Heath, south London.

Two men were arrested in Croydon on Monday but detectives still want witnesses to come forward.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and later further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: "Demarie was a young man who was popular among those that knew him. His death has caused unimaginable devastation to his family and friends.

"The investigation into his murder is moving at a fast pace and I continue to appeal for witnesses that were in or around Bensham Manor Road on Friday, July 9 at around 2.45pm to contact us.

"We believe that Demarie may have been riding a blue mountain bike before the attack.

"Anyone that may have seen him in the area - with or without the bike - or who witnessed the attack, is urged to get in touch with the police.

"I am also asking members of the community if they have seen a dark coloured moped concealed, abandoned, parked or even being ridden around the Thornton Heath area before or after the murder. This moped may or may not have had a number plate on it.

"If you know where the moped is or have any other information that could be useful to our investigation - no matter how insignificant it may seem - please get in touch with us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, providing the reference 4198/09JUL.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse

'Hate will never win': Jadon Sancho speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
Boris Johnson insists levelling up does not need richer regions to lose out

Levelling up will not see richer areas lose out to improve poorer regions, PM insists
An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence

Met Police officer who filmed woman in the shower given suspended sentence
Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday

Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?
The John Lewis Partnership said the shake-up was to simplify management.

John Lewis and Waitrose to cut 1,000 jobs in stores

Regional mayors have called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport

Mayors demand face masks remain compulsory on public transport after July 19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London