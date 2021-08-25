Up to 50 in hospital due to pork scratching salmonella fears amid urgent recall

The FSA have recalled several products. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

An infected batch of pork scratchings has left around 50 people in hospital with salmonella with more than 100 ill.

A total of 176 UK cases of food poisoning have been linked to snack companies, with food experts urging people to avoid the iconic pub snack.

Three brands of pub favourite pork scratchings have been recalled by authorities over salmonella contamination fears.

But, now it has been reported dozens of people have fallen ill with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and fever after eating the Mr Porky products.

The Food Standards Agency [FSA] said six products in all were affected and they were all made by the Tayto Group Ltd.

The FSA has issued an urgent recall of pork scratchings from three different brands over the contamination fears.

Six products are affected in total and they are all made by the Tayto Group Ltd, which is the largest British-owned crisp and snack manufacturer, and stocked in major supermarkets.

It is taking the precautionary step of recalling some Mr Porky, Jay's and The Real Pork Crackling Company products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

All the snacks being recalled have best before dates up to and including February 19, 2022.

The products affected are:

Mr Porky Original Scratchings - Pack size: 40 and 65g, 6 x 16.5g, and 5 x 16.5g

Mr Porky Crispy Strip - Pack size: 35g

Mr Porky Crackle - Pack size: 70g

Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings - Pack size: 35g

Jay's Pork Scratchings - Pack size: 60g

The Real Pork Crackling Company Pork Crunch - Pack size: 30g and 70g

Public Health England said 176 people had fallen ill with salmonella poisoning and that a third needed hospital treatment.

The cases are said to have occurred all over the country.

Rachael Newberry, 53, of South London, told The Sun: “A few days after I ate them, my stomach was gurgling and I felt awful.

“I was on the toilet all that night. I have been ill for about a week now and have only just started to feel better.

“I’ve been completely put off pork scratchings for life.”

Tayto Group were reported to have said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The FSA added: "If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them and return them to the shop where you bought them for a full refund."

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, although the diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.