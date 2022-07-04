'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex

4 July 2022, 15:24

Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register
Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register. Picture: Supplied

By Lauren Lewis

A doctor who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush has been struck off the medical register.

Vinesh Godhania, 33, from Norwich, filmed his housemates, colleagues and the mother of a child patient on the tiny camera.

He also accessed victims' iCloud accounts from which he downloaded naked photos, intimate chats and material showing sex acts with the offences taking place from 2012, when Godhania was a medical student, through to 2020 when he was arrested.

The disgraced former doctor later visited sexually explicit websites and pornographic more than 19,400 times between January and November 2020.

Godhania was jailed for two years and eight months in November 2021 after pleading guilty to seven charges of voyeurism and eight charges of unauthorised access to computer material at West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates' Court in August last year.

He was placed on the sex offenders' register at St Alban's Crown Court for 10 years.

He was struck off the medical register following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing on June 23.

Vinesh Godhania, 33, was placed on the sex offenders' register at St Alban's Crown Court for 10 years
Vinesh Godhania, 33, was placed on the sex offenders' register at St Alban's Crown Court for 10 years . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Chilling video shows suspected Copenhagen gunman brandishing rifle before 3 were killed

Among Godhania's victims were 17 people who used bathrooms or toilets at his homes as well as a patient who was filmed inside Basildon Hospital.

The 33-year-old stole materials from iCloud accounts of over 100 people, among them 23 colleagues.

His offences were uncovered by a cyber crimes unit in 2020 after officers discovered he had been paying fees to use a data breach search engine.

A panel heard Godhania used a "combination of surreptitiously placed cameras in the bathrooms and toilets of the homes he has lived in" to film the victims, who were all adults and "exclusively female".

He spent eight years as a doctor between 2012 and 2018 before leaving medicine to work at his parents' tobacconist shop, but was still a qualified medical professional when he stole material from iCloud accounts.

Prosecutors at St Albans Crown Court warned there could be up to "2,000 victims".

Read more: SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'

Among Godhania's victims were 17 people who used bathrooms or toilets at his homes as well as a patient who was filmed inside Basildon Hospital (pictured)
Among Godhania's victims were 17 people who used bathrooms or toilets at his homes as well as a patient who was filmed inside Basildon Hospital (pictured). Picture: Alamy

A victim impact statement read: "When you go to hospital you are very vulnerable, you naturally trust the professionals dealing with you and certainly do not expect this violation. 

"I feel uncomfortable and unfortunately this incident will change my view of people in a position of trust and will stay with me for a long time. 

"I believe I will be more cautious and anxious in the future when dealing with people on a similar basis, especially when sharing information with others."

A report by Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said: "The Tribunal concluded that Dr Godhania’s sexual misconduct was particularly serious. It took place over a prolonged period of time, was extremely serious and impacted on the privacy and dignity of patients, colleagues and members of the public. 

"Dr Godhania’s offending behaviour engaged all three limbs of the overarching objective and amounted to a significant breach of principles set out in GMP. 

"The Tribunal concluded that given the seriousness, sophistication, scale and nature of Dr Godhania’s actions, his behaviour was fundamentally incompatible with continued registration."

Read more: Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

sdad

Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Shahida Parveen died after a routine appointment turned fatal

Mum-of-three killed in botched operation by elderly doctor who lied about his age

afasf

Climate protesters cover Constable painting with 'apocalyptic vision of the future'

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Some say fish tanks, dim lighting and calming music would make parliament more inclusive

Fish tanks and calming music could be introduced to make Parliament more 'inclusive'

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there a heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Weather

Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

Drone captures aftermath of Bedford explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'

Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says

The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'

Amber Heard's legal team have appealed the verdict of a her defamation case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard appeals against Johnny Depp defamation verdict

Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations
Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured

Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured
A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain

Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain
The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked

British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs
Several people have been killed in a shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre

Chilling video shows suspected Copenhagen gunman brandishing rifle before 3 were killed
A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports

‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says
The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets

New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confirm
Residents in a number of Sydney suburbs were ordered to evacuate

Thousands flee their homes as flooding hits Sydney

Therese Coffey said the PM was "not aware of specific allegations" about Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson 'not aware of specific allegations' made against Pincher, minister says
A woman died after losing an arm and a leg in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt

Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London