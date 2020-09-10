Breaking News

Portugal added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday

10 September 2020, 17:04 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 17:59

Portugal will be added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday
Portugal will be added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Portugal has been added to England's travel quarantine list, with travellers returning from 4am on Saturday needing to self-isolate for two weeks.

The rules exclude the Azores and Madeira.

People travelling from Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will also be required to self-isolate in England and Wales.

It comes after Wales added Portugal to its quarantine list last week, also excluding the Azores and Madeira islands, while Scotland took a blanket approach to the whole country.

Hungary and Reunion will be removed from the list of exempt countries for Wales, and Sweden will be added to the list, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

Travellers arriving in Scotland from Hungary and Reunion will be required to quarantine on arrival from 4am on Saturday, the Scottish Government has announced.

Sweden will be added to the list of countries exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirements at the same time.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter: "Data shows we need to remove Portugal (minus the Azores and Madeira), Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

"If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

He added: "Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the Azores or Madeira, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Mr Shapps also confirmed Sweden has been added to the UK's "safe" travel corridor list, allowing them to avoid self-isolating when arriving in England.

He said: "This week, Sweden has been added to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive in England from Sweden, you will not need to self-isolate for 14 days."

He also reiterated that all travellers returning to the UK are legally required to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Mr Shapps said: "This is vital in protecting public health and ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

"It is a criminal offence not to complete the form and spot checks will be taking place."

It comes after changes were made to England's quarantine system, so now islands can be treated separately from whole countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement on Monday, and at the same time added seven Greek islands popular with sun-seeking Britons to the quarantine list.

Portugal has seen it's coronavirus cases rising
Portugal has seen it's coronavirus cases rising. Picture: PA

The country reported 646 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is its highest daily total since late April.

This means Portugal's seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people is 28.3.

A seven-day rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick has rejected her force is racist

Police watchdog upholds black cyclist's stop and search complaint
Patrice Lumumba

Belgium to return tooth to family of assassinated independence leader
A siren at a fire station

Silence greets Germans braced for shrieking sirens in nationwide alarm test
Universities are reopening over the next few weeks

Universities told to continue face-to-face teaching in local lockdown
Lebanon Fire

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Number of weekly cases has reached another high not seen since the end of May

Weekly coronavirus cases at their highest since launch of Test and Trace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on genocide and working with the Chinese regime

Maajid asks how can companies work with a regime that is engaged in a genocide?
Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced
Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled

Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled
A Labour MP has said the Government "need to get on with it and not reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland".

'Get on with Brexit and don't reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland' Labour MP says
The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws his "liar" comment aimed at PM

The Speaker demands SNP Ian Blackford withdraws PM "liar" comment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London