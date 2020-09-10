Breaking News

Portugal added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday

Portugal will be added to England's travel quarantine list from Saturday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Portugal has been added to England's travel quarantine list, with travellers returning from 4am on Saturday needing to self-isolate for two weeks.

The rules exclude the Azores and Madeira.

People travelling from Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion will also be required to self-isolate in England and Wales.

It comes after Wales added Portugal to its quarantine list last week, also excluding the Azores and Madeira islands, while Scotland took a blanket approach to the whole country.

Hungary and Reunion will be removed from the list of exempt countries for Wales, and Sweden will be added to the list, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

Travellers arriving in Scotland from Hungary and Reunion will be required to quarantine on arrival from 4am on Saturday, the Scottish Government has announced.

Sweden will be added to the list of countries exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirements at the same time.

Data shows we need to remove PORTUGAL (minus the AZORES and MADEIRA), HUNGARY, FRENCH POLYNESIA and REUNION from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 10, 2020

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter: "Data shows we need to remove Portugal (minus the Azores and Madeira), Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe.

"If you arrive in England from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

He added: "Through enhanced data we now have the capability to assess islands separate to their mainland countries. If you arrive in England from the Azores or Madeira, you will NOT need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Mr Shapps also confirmed Sweden has been added to the UK's "safe" travel corridor list, allowing them to avoid self-isolating when arriving in England.

He said: "This week, Sweden has been added to the Travel Corridors list. If you arrive in England from Sweden, you will not need to self-isolate for 14 days."

He also reiterated that all travellers returning to the UK are legally required to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

Mr Shapps said: "This is vital in protecting public health and ensuring those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

"It is a criminal offence not to complete the form and spot checks will be taking place."

It comes after changes were made to England's quarantine system, so now islands can be treated separately from whole countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement on Monday, and at the same time added seven Greek islands popular with sun-seeking Britons to the quarantine list.

Portugal has seen it's coronavirus cases rising. Picture: PA

The country reported 646 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which is its highest daily total since late April.

This means Portugal's seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people is 28.3.

A seven-day rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.