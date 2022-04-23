Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits fast-tracked

23 April 2022, 11:50 | Updated: 23 April 2022, 12:08

Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking
Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

British holidaymakers are set to get fast-tracked entry into Portugal as it becomes the first EU country to defy border rules post-Brexit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move means travellers from the UK will receive the same treatment as those visiting Portugal from other EU countries, with the Portuguese government opening its e-gates to Britons.

After Brexit, the UK became a 'third country' meaning passports had to be checked manually, increasing wait times.

However, at the World Travel and Tourism Council summit in the Philippines, it was revealed that the passport e-gate lanes for Brits had been set up at airports in Faro in the Algarve, Funchal in Madeira, Lisbon and Porto.

The special e-gates can also be used by travellers from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan.

It comes ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer as the travel industry bounces back from the Covid pandemic.

British travellers were Portugal's biggest overseas visitor market in January and February, booking nearly 484,000 overnight hotel stays over the two months, according to the Telegraph.

Read more: Lord Frost slams EU for Brexit problems and admits NI protocol 'isn't working'

Read more: Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Luis Araujo, the president of Turismo de Portugal, told the paper that opening the e-gates would "provide increased accessibility for our valued British travellers, as we head into the busy summer period".

He added: "We're delighted to have made travel to Portugal even more seamless for those able to make the most of the new e-gates." 

Paul Charles, the chief executive of the PC Agency, said that it could lead to a domino effect with other countries.

"It's a clever way of differentiating themselves from other countries who are not processing in the same way," he told the paper.

"I think you will see other EU countries follow this approach otherwise British travellers will face long delays going into France, Spain, Greece, Italy and other countries."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arsenal fans rose to their feet to applaud Ronaldo

Arsenal fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo as he returns after death of baby boy

Russia has made 'no gains' in the last 24 hours.

Russian forces attack Mariupol's last stronghold as civilians remain trapped inside

Sajid Javid is reported to be launching an urgent inquiry into the system.

Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris not fined for BYOB garden do, No10 says as PM vows to still be in the job by October

New photos of Louis were shared on Friday

William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday

Britain is considering a tank deal with Poland and Ukraine

Britain weighs up 'tanks to Kyiv' deal as Russia says it wants all of southern Ukraine

Alan Barratt, 62, of Althorne, Essex, and Susan Dalton, 66, of Rochdale, Lancashire, have been jailed.

Fraudsters jailed over £13.7m pension scam that conned 245 people out of life savings

Joan Bergin accidentally overdosed on Paracetamol by taking too many Lemsip sachets

Mum dies from accidental Paracetamol overdose after drinking too many Lemsips

Kate and Gerry McCann welcomed the news that Brueckner has been named an official suspect

Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' confirmation that German man is an official suspect

Hundreds of families are being plunged into extreme fuel poverty, it has been warned.

'Worrying' rise in people seeking fuel bank help as cost of living bites

Jagtar Singh Johal has been in jail in India for four years.

Family call for PM to intervene over detention of Scot in India

The University of Plymouth has been criticised for the posters.

'Woke' uni slammed for telling females not to challenge trans people using 'wrong' toilets

The clip of Putin and Shoigu sparked questions over both of their health

Video of 'hunched, bloated' Putin gripping table sparks questions over his health

Tom Grennan has been hospitalised after an attack in New York.

Singer Tom Grennan hospitalised after 'unprovoked attack' in New York

Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain's mother Laura Heath (right) has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Drug addict mum convicted of manslaughter after asthmatic son, 7, died 'gasping for air'

The British embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is to reopen next month

British embassy in Kyiv to reopen in show of support for Ukraine, PM announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv

Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant

Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage

KLM planes

Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport due to strike
Someone takes a picture of a sculpture

In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time
Residents look at the rubble of their home

Ukrainian counter-attacks ‘slowing Russian offensive in east’
Western Wildfires

Growing US wildfires ‘a very chaotic situation’, expert says

Emmanuel Macron

Macron and Le Pen prepare for French presidential run-off

Flowers on the facade of the Attorney General's office surround an image of Debanhi Escobar during a protest against the disappearance of Escobar and other women who have gone missing, in Mexico City

Mexican police find body of missing 18-year-old woman in motel water tank
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is seen anchored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol

Families of missing sailors seek answers about warship as Russia denies attack
Male and female toilet sign

Woman rescued after falling into toilet trying to retrieve phone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police