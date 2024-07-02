Exclusive

Postal vote chaos sparks calls for longer election campaigns - as tens of thousands await arrival of their ballot

The Electoral Commission confirmed to LBC that tens of thousands of postal votes were only sent out to people this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

UK election campaigns may need to be extended in order to avoid future postal vote chaos, LBC has learned, as tens of thousands await their ballot paper.

Concerns are mounting that many people could be disenfranchised as a result of delays and errors in the distribution of postal votes.

The Electoral Commission confirmed to LBC that tens of thousands of postal votes were only sent out to people this weekend, with the body, which oversees elections in the UK, blaming the holiday season for the issues they have experienced.

Government minister grilled on postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots

According to the Association of Electoral Administrators, which represents those working at local polling stations, a record 10 million voters are planning on casting their ballot via post, representing around 20-25% of the electorate.

London Mayoral election, for example, as it would allow a degree of flexibility at the start of the process to get the votes into the system sooner - to the benefit of the voter and returning officer.”

The organisation’s chief executive, Peter Stanyon, said the problems experienced at this election should result in future campaigns being extended in order to cope with demand.

Mr Stanyon said: “Most people in the delivery of elections will argue for a longer timetable. We’re talking about twenty-four days for a returning officer to execute a massive logistical exercise.

“As an association, we have been arguing for a thirty-day timetable, which would be the same as that which works for a

Energy Security secretary Claire Coutinho told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast it is absolutely crucial postal vote issues are resolved as "130,000 people across the country" can change the outcomes of the seats they live in.

Questioned on the problem surrounding delays to postal ballots, with tens of thousands of people still waiting for their forms, Claire Coutinho told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Royal Mail have hired extra people.

"I think it's absolutely critical that people are able to cast their votes. I have had a few people locally who haven't had their postal votes through.

"I know that the Royal Mail have hired extra people and are trying to solve this problem and it's absolutely crucial that they do because this really matters.

"Like I said, it's only 130,000 people across the country who can change the outcomes, in those seats that they are in and it's really vital that people are able to cast those votes."

Asked how she got to the 130,000, Coutinho said it comes from an independent source.

"I think it's YouGov actually, it's not us, it's an independent analysis. But even then you could look at all these different polls and analysis and it will tell you... a number of seats are actually very, very marginal this time".

Tens of thousands are still awaiting their ballot paper. Picture: Alamy

Currently, there must be a minimum of 25 working days between the dissolution of parliament and polling day; under the association’s proposals, however, that would have to be increased to 30 days as professionals can only begin the process of distributing ballots once dissolution has taken place.

People who have applied for a postal ballot are not eligible to vote in person without it.

This applies even to those who have not received theirs due to delivery problems, as they are considered to have already been issued a live ballot paper. They will be required to contact their local council to request a replacement postal vote - a request they can make up until 5pm on the day of the election.

For many, though, it is already too late to rectify their problems.

Julie Jackson applied for a postal ballot for her 20-year-old daughter, Katie, who would have been voting in her first election, knowing that she would be out of the country on polling day.

However, despite applying weeks ago, and to the dismay of her mother, the ballot did not arrive before Katie went on holiday.

Julie told LBC that she had “applied in good time”, and had even received an email from the local council saying the postal vote had been allowed and would be sent.

However, despite receiving correspondence saying her daughter’s postal vote would arrive by June 21st, there was no sign of the letter, prompting her to contact the council.

“I phoned the local authority, and they confirmed the postal vote had been sent out, but we still haven’t received it," she said.

"My daughter has now gone on holiday, so she’s been denied the right to vote in her first general election - which I’m quite cross and sad about.”

It is believed that delays in the delivery of postal votes has hit at least a dozen marginal seats, including Chingford and Woodford Green, Rutland and Stamford, and six Scottish seats.

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has said he is “very concerned” voters could be “disenfranchised” as a result of the issues. Picture: Alamy

Over the weekend, several councils in Scotland, including Edinburgh, Borders, Highlands and Fife, opened up emergency centres for those yet to receive their ballot papers. It is believed that supply chain issues have led to a delay in the printing of ballot papers in these regions.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has told LBC that “pressures” in the system have been created by the holiday season.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “We recognise the pressures on the postal voting system due to the holiday season [and] we are continuing to provide advice and guidance to electoral services teams to support them with the postal voting process.”

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, schools have concluded for the year, meaning many families applied for a postal vote knowing that they would be abroad on the day of the general election.

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has said he is “very concerned” that these voters could be “disenfranchised” as a result of these issues.

Yet speaking to journalists on Monday, the prime minister’s spokesperson said Rishi Sunak does not share Mr Swinney’s anxieties.

“We’re working closely with the Electoral Commission, returning officers, Royal Mail and the print suppliers to support the resolution of these issues," they said.

“We understand that the Royal Mail will also be conducting sweeps of their delivery system on polling day to make sure that any ballot packs still in the postal system are identified and passed to returning officers ahead of polls closing.”

However, Mr Sunak’s candidate in Perth and Kinross-shire, Luke Graham, believes the problems could result in him losing his seat.

“It absolutely could be the difference between winning or losing. It impacts all parties, but I’ve had at least 20 people contacting me to say they have not had their ballot paper before going away on holiday.

“It’s incredibly frustrating – nobody should be disenfranchised like this… I don’t know whether it’s the Royal Mail or the printing company but there needs to be an investigation and action taken.”

Responding to the delays, a Royal Mail spokesman said: “We have a specialist elections team that plans every aspect of the elections delivery programmes and works closely with local authorities to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

“Where concerns have been raised, such as in Scotland, we have investigated and confirmed all votes are being delivered as soon as they enter our network.”