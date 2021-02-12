'Can't help, I'm knackered': Postie refuses to help pensioner who fell over in snow

12 February 2021, 11:21 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 13:12

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A postman left a vulnerable pensioner lying in the snow in freezing temperatures after a bad fall because he was "too knackered" to help.

A shocking video posted online shows the postman approaching the 72-year-old woman's house to find her laying on the floor.

After asking for help, the postie appears to refuse and says he is "too knackered" to assist because "I've been working since X time this morning in this weather".

The video shows the man walk away to continue his shift, leaving the pensioner on the floor in the freezing cold by herself.

A Royal Mail postman refused to help a vulnerable pensioner lying in snow after a fall
A Royal Mail postman refused to help a vulnerable pensioner lying in snow after a fall. Picture: Sheryl Harkins

The woman's furious niece, Sheryl Harkins, said she doesn't "have the word for how disgusting this is" and reported the incident.

"My Aunt had fallen and was lying on the path in the snow!" she said.

"If you listen closely you will hear the postman telling my Aunt 'I can’t help you pal I’ve been out working since x time this morning in this weather' and walks away leaving a 72yr old lady lying in the snow!"

A short time after the postie abandoned her aunt, a Hermes delivery driver showed up to do "what the postman should have" and ask a neighbour for help.

The postie left the elderly woman in the snow to continue his round
The postie left the elderly woman in the snow to continue his round. Picture: Sheryl Harkins

"Thank goodness for that girl because this could have been a very different situation if she hadn’t turned up when she did," Ms Harkins added.

"I honestly don’t have the words for how disgusting this is, for a human being to treat another human being in this manner...words fail me."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people while out on deliveries and collections at all times.

"We regularly remind our postmen and postwomen of the important role they play in their local communities.

"We were very sorry to learn about this incident, and for the distress this incident has caused.

"We have been in touch with the customer concerned and will be investigating this incident.”

