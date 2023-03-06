Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

6 March 2023, 14:42

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April
Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Poundland is opening 12 new shops in coming days as part of its latest expansion.

The retailer confirmed exact opening dates for four of its new stores with a further eight set to be opened by the end of April.

Branches will be opening across UK high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.

It comes after Poundland said it planned to open 50 more stores by September this year, creating up to 800 new jobs.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams previously said the company had stepped up its search for the best locations to expand further across the UK.

"We know how customers appreciate the effort we’ve made in the last few years to transform our offer, offering them more of what they want to buy, week-in, week-out," he told the Sun.

"That transformation means we have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023."

Poundland has opened over 800 stores in the UK since 1990 and employs over 18,000 workers.

Five new stores have already opened over the last few weeks, including across London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Full list of Poundland stores opening in March and April:

  • Crown Street, Glasgow - March 11
  • East Dulwich, London - March 18
  • Dumbarton Road, Partick - March 25
  • Parkgate, Rotherham - March 31
  • Weston-super-Mare (expected in April)
  • Burton-upon-Trent (expected in April)
  • Castle Bromwich (expected in April)
  • Widnes Retail Park (expected in April)
  • Belfast Castlecourt (expected in April)
  • Biggleswade (expected in April)
  • Stafford (expected in April)
  • Ipswich Copdock Retail Park (expected in April)

