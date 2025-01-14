Poundland brings in new undercover staff and bodycams to tackle shoplifting

14 January 2025, 10:20

A Poundland store in Nottingham, England.
A Poundland store in Nottingham, England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Poundland has said it is plugging more money than ever into new security measures to tackle retail crime after losing more than £40 million worth of stock last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bargain retailer, which sells a large proportion of its products for £1 or less, said it had been a particular target of theft and abuse.

The fresh round of investment will include kitting out staff with anti-theft technology, such as body-worn cameras in shops with the most prolific crime issues.

A trial run by the retailer found that the cameras drove an 11% decrease in violence against staff, as well as a reduction in shoplifting.

Poundland, which has more than 800 stores in the UK, said the rate of theft and abuse against workers had "accelerated significantly" across its shops over the past 18 months.

Read more: Rachel Reeves faces growing pressure as market turmoil raises questions over Labour's fiscal credibility

Poundland owner Pepco revealed that the loss of stock had become a major issue for the retailer.
Poundland owner Pepco revealed that the loss of stock had become a major issue for the retailer. Picture: Alamy

Last month, Poundland owner Pepco revealed that the loss of stock had become a major issue for the retailer.

Stock shrinkage - which can include theft and shoplifting - amounted to about 52 million euros (£44 billion) over the past year, up 30% over the last two years, Pepco said.

This came alongside weaker sales for food and general merchandise, which prompted the group to take steps to bolster its financial performance, including lowering prices for customers and increasing cost savings.

As well as bodycams and headsets for staff to communicate quickly when incidents occur, Poundland said it was working more closely with local police to crack down on offenders and recruiting more undercover security guards.

Official figures released in October showed that shoplifting in England and Wales had hit a new 20-year high.

Nearly 470,000 offences were logged by police forces in the year to June 2024, up 29% on the previous year, and the highest annual figure since current records began in 2003.

Poundland said its low prices and high-street locations made it a prime target for shoplifting.

Rolling out the technology and resources marked the business's biggest investment in tackling retail crime, although it did not disclose the value of this spending.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos confirms second try for rocket after last-minute postponement

The Huszti sisters have been missing for over a week

Major clues emerge in hunt for missing Aberdeen sisters, as desperate search enters second week

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte addresses a press conference as part of a summit of the Baltic Sea Nato countries in Helsinki, Finland

Nato announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam shake hands in Hanoi

Vietnam and Russia sign agreement to expand co-operation on nuclear energy

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the ransoms 'will not be paid'

UK ‘trying to beat hackers at their own game’ as government plans to stop firms paying ransomware demands

Demonstrators hold torches during a protest in Tel Aviv calling for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Hamas accepts draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release – officials

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy.

Beloved England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson died '£8million in debt' after battle with cancer

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is reaching its final stages

Hamas 'accepts' Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel 'nailing down final details'

Exclusive
The flat was mouldy and infested with cockroaches

Family’s New Year trip ruined by filthy Paris Airbnb littered with bloody sanitary towels, cockroaches and mould

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shout slogans during a rally near the Constitutional Court in Seoul

Top aide of impeached South Korean president urges end to detention efforts

Police said they responded to an incident in Sidcup

Hunt for 'attacker randomly cutting off women's hair' on streets of south east London

Police and private security officers near an opening to a gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped

Rescuers bid to bring out survivors among hundreds trapped in South African mine

Ugandan opposition leader and four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye in the dock at Makindye Martial Court in Kampala in November 2024

Ugandan opposition figure faces trial on treachery charge carrying death penalty

A Chinese coast guard ship in the seas within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone

China ‘pushing Philippines to the wall’ with aggression in South China Sea

The trendy pizza restaurant is charging £100 for the divisive product

Trendy Norwich restaurant charging £100 for a pineapple pizza because they hate making them

Gangs are smuggling knives into prisons with drones

Gangs flying zombie knives into prisons by drone, handing 'most dangerous men in the UK very unpleasant weapons'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The devastation left by the Palisades Fire

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Hindu holy men perform rituals at the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India

Hindu holy men and millions of pilgrims take dips in India’s largest festival

Employers must protect workers from being harassed at work by “third parties" under the proposed law

Pubs ‘could ban patrons from talking about transgender rights’ under new workers' rights reforms
A body was found by the side of the M1 motorway

M1 closed in both directions after body found next to motorway as police launch probe into 'unexplained' death
Rachel Reeves faces growing scrutiny as market jitters spark calls for fiscal clarity

Rachel Reeves faces growing pressure as market turmoil raises questions over Labour's fiscal credibility
Joe Biden says a deal is "on the brink."

How an Israel-Hamas ceasefire would work, as US says deal is close

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 18 as hopes rise for ceasefire and hostage release

Donald Trump

Trump 'would have been convicted of trying to overturn 2020 election if he had lost 2024 vote'
Declassified documents reveal MI5’s secret tips for tailing a suspect

'No beards, no glamour, and always carry cash': MI5’s secret tips for rookie spies revealed in declassified documents
Trump

Lawyer says he ‘stood up for rule of law’ in Trump election interference probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News