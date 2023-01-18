Notorious prankster claims to be behind 'sex noise phone joke' that interrupted FA Cup coverage live on TV

Daniel Jarvis. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

A well-known prankster has claimed responsibility for "sexual noises" heard during live TV coverage of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The BBC issued an apology after the broadcast was interrupted by the moaning noises during the third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.

Later, host Gary Lineker, who saw the funny side, posted a picture on Twitter of a mobile phone that he said had been "taped to the back of the set".

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis said he had been behind the practical joke.

"Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone," he claimed on Twitter, adding that a video would be following soon.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

The BBC said it was sorry to "any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening".

A spokesperson for the corporation said the BBC was investigating the incident.

Lineker attempted to laugh off the prank during the coverage, which he presented alongside fellow pundits Danny Murphy and Paul Ince.

As he cut to Alan Shearer, who was in the commentary gantry, he said: "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think.

"I don't know whether you heard it at home."

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

When the match kicked off, Lineker shared a photo of a mobile phone, writing: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set."

Later, the World Cup Golden Boot winner explained that he at first he thought that a video had been sent to one of the pundits' phones.

But he said it was "too loud", and realised it was a prank of some kind.

Lineker during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Lineker said he saw the funny side and he questioned why an apology had been issued, telling BBC Two's Newsnight "We've certainly got nothing to [be sorry] for."

Laughing, he told the programme: "If you told me this morning that tonight I'd be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal, I would have been terrified."

The incident caused a stir on social media with clips of the embarrassing moment widely shared widely on Tuesday evening.