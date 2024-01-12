Predator raped woman twice in one evening in King's Cross station and forced her to take drugs

Abdifatah Mohamud raped a woman twice at King's Cross. Picture: BTP/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been jailed after raping a woman twice in one evening in King's Cross station.

Abdifatah Mohamud, 35, of Bingfield Street, Islington, attacked his victim after meeting her at a local park on the afternoon of October 12, 2022, as part of a larger group.

He pretended to know her and used a nickname when talking to her as an attempt to manipulate his victim.

Later that evening, when the group was in the central London station, Mohamud coerced the woman into one of the toilets and raped her.

He then pretended to make amends with the victim by buying her food. But later he forced her into a toilet again, coerced her into taking drugs and raped her a second time.

Mohamud fled after the victim began crying out. She was found on the floor of the toilets by a cleaner.

The attacks were reported to British Transport Police, who launched an investigation.

Mohamud was jailed for 11 years at Inner London Crown Court after he was found guilty by a jury for two counts of rape. He was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Adrienne Curzon, said: "Mohamud is a calculating offender who used coercion and manipulation in order to rape the victim.

"This has been an extremely frightening experience for her, and I hope this outcome goes some way to help her move on from the traumatising ordeal she was subjected to.

“We take all reports of sexual offences seriously and I hope this sends a strong message to offenders that we will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served."