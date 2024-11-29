'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A maths teacher who groomed and engaged in sex acts with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced after hotel staff flagged suspicions to police.

Waleed Nasir, 26, of Croydon, initially denied any wrongdoing after Surrey Police arrested him as he tried to check-in with the 16-year-old girl at the Travelodge in Whyteleafe, Surrey.

The court heard how the newly qualified teacher initially singled-out his victim to assist him with tasks.

The 'grooming' quickly escalated, with Nasir later taking the victim out in his car where he would engage in sexual activity with her.

Appearing in Guildford Crown Court, Nasir pleaded guilty to one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity whilst in a position of trust and three counts of sexual activity with a child whilst in a position of trust.

A sentence of 9 months in prison, suspended for two years, was handed down by the judge.

Nasir was also ordered to complete rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

Nasir’s offending was spotted in April 2023 by vigilant staff at the Travelodge hotel in Whyteleafe, where Nasir had booked a room.

"Travelodge employees undergo training about the signs of child exploitation and staff were immediately and rightly concerned when he attempted to check in with a 16-year-old girl," Surrey Police said in a statement.

"Thinking quickly, they stalled the check in and called police. Nasir was arrested but initially denied any wrongdoing and asked a friend to lie on his behalf."

Police searching for evidence found a host of sexual messages on the math teacher's phone, with regular exchanged found between Nasir and his pupil.

Guildford Crown Court, Guildford, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Detective Constable Michael Barker from Surrey Police’s child abuse team, which lead the investigation said: “As a recently qualified teacher, Nasir would have had the most up to date safeguarding training so would undoubtedly have been aware he was committing a serious crime against a vulnerable young person who was under his care.

"Despite that, Nasir took advantage of his position of authority.

“I want to pay tribute to the fast-acting staff at Whyteleafe Travelodge.

"They did exactly the right thing and have helped prevent any future offending by Nasir.

"I would ask anyone who is suspicious that child sexual exploitation could be taking place to contact police. The signs to look out for are on the Surrey Police website”