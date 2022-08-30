Pregnant girlfriend of rapper, 21, killed at Notting Hill Carnival 'felt their unborn baby kick' while he lay dying

30 August 2022, 20:20

Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival.
Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Instagram/oshianedwards_/ Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The pregnant girlfriend of a young rapper who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has revealed she felt their unborn baby kick when she held her partner's hand in his final moments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footballer turned drill rapper Takayo Nembhard, 21, was named as the victim of a fatal stabbing on the final day of the carnival on Monday, after the popular event erupted into violence.

The Bristol rapper, who creates music under the name TKorStretch, was killed as thousands lined the streets for the west London carnival.

He has been described as "the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person" by his devastated girlfriend, Oshian Edwards.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Edwards said she will say Mr Nembhard's name to her unborn son every day.

Read more: Rapper who was due to become a father stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police hunt attacker

Oshian Edwards (left) has paid tribute to her boyfriend Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.
Oshian Edwards (left) has paid tribute to her boyfriend Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Instagram/oshianedwards_

She wrote: "Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again. You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person.

"I'm sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I've cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.

"I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too!

"The love I have for you will never stop and I will honour your name every day."

She added" "I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you [lay] there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.

"It's just not fair, we live in such a cruel world.

"I love you wholeheartedly and I'm so glad I get to share something so special with you and I know I'll see you in him every day."

Manager Chris Patrick said "his talent was endless" and he was "close to greatness" before he was fatally stabbed.

Takayo had gone to the carnival with his younger sister and friends "to simply have a good time" but ended up losing his life in a knife attack.

Mr Patrick added: "This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid."

Takayo's partner paid tribute to him.
Takayo's partner paid tribute to him. Picture: Instagram

The fatal attack was one of seven reported stabbings at the event on Monday evening.

The other six resulted in non-fatal injuries.

Detectives investigating the 21-year-old's murder have launched an online appeal for video and photo evidence as they renew calls for witnesses to come forward.

No arrests have been made.

DCI Shirley, said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" by the stabbing.

"Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out," he added.

Police said 209 arrests had been made at the carnival by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled "other", 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

There were 74 officers injured across the two days.

A number of those injuries were as a result of incidents involving assaults.

A total of 441 people were stopped and searched across the two days.

A dedicated page has been set up where photos and videos can be uploaded. It is simple to use and can be accessed here.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev who helped end the Cold War dies aged 91

The News Agents podcast.

'You got me fired!': Anthony Scaramucci jokes with Emily Maitlis on first ep of The News Agents podcast

The footage shows the woman being punched in the face before hitting the ground.

Shocking video shows woman being punched to the ground at Notting Hill Carnival

London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned there could still be fare rises and bus cuts, despite securing £1.2billion Government funding.

Fare rises and bus cuts warning despite TfL securing £1.2bn bailout from the Government

A 25-year-old woman has died after falling ill at Creamfields (stock image).

Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields festival

74 police officers were injured during the event, according to the Met.

Met officers admit they 'dread' policing Notting Hill Carnival as 74 hurt during event

Eurostar is set to axe its London to Disneyland Paris route from June 2023.

Eurostar axes direct trains from London to Disneyland Paris over Brexit

Police are dealing with a rise in violent robberies in London

Police slap down 'ridiculous' suggestion for Londoners to hide valuables amid surge in violent street robberies

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

Small firms have said they are being forced to close due to spiralling energy bills

Small businesses hit with bills in the thousands and face closure as spiralling energy costs hit

The footage depicts a torrent of water crashing through the Swat region

Pakistan floods: 33 million affected as shocking footage shows devastation caused by torrents of water

TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Rapper who was due to become a father stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police hunt attacker

Meghan made some scathing comments during her latest interview

'Mandela' remarks and claims of press pack on school run: Row erupts after Meghan's latest statements in US interview

Sarah Beeny took to instagram to show her newly shaved head

Broadcaster Sarah Beeny reveals cancer diagnosis – four decades after her mother died from the disease

The teenagers died after getting into difficulty at Lough Enagh, in Co Londonderry

Two teenage boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ at lake in Northern Ireland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mikhail Gorbachev

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91 – reports

Charlbi Dean

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demonstrate in the grounds of the government palace in Baghdad, Iraq

Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

R Kelly

Prosecution rests in R Kelly’s trial-fixing and child pornography case

A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan

UN seeks £136m of emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

The Pope

Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war, insists Vatican

Paul Pogba

French football star Paul Pogba ‘paid 100,000 euros to extortionists’

A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands

Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia

Danube drought reveals Second World War German battleships

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London