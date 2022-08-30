Pregnant girlfriend of rapper, 21, killed at Notting Hill Carnival 'felt their unborn baby kick' while he lay dying

Oshian Edwards has paid tribute to her partner Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who is the father of her unborn son, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Instagram/oshianedwards_/ Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The pregnant girlfriend of a young rapper who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has revealed she felt their unborn baby kick when she held her partner's hand in his final moments.

Footballer turned drill rapper Takayo Nembhard, 21, was named as the victim of a fatal stabbing on the final day of the carnival on Monday, after the popular event erupted into violence.

The Bristol rapper, who creates music under the name TKorStretch, was killed as thousands lined the streets for the west London carnival.

He has been described as "the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person" by his devastated girlfriend, Oshian Edwards.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Edwards said she will say Mr Nembhard's name to her unborn son every day.

Oshian Edwards (left) has paid tribute to her boyfriend Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Instagram/oshianedwards_

She wrote: "Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again. You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person.

"I'm sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I've cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.

"I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too!

"The love I have for you will never stop and I will honour your name every day."

She added" "I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you [lay] there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.

"It's just not fair, we live in such a cruel world.

"I love you wholeheartedly and I'm so glad I get to share something so special with you and I know I'll see you in him every day."

Manager Chris Patrick said "his talent was endless" and he was "close to greatness" before he was fatally stabbed.

Takayo had gone to the carnival with his younger sister and friends "to simply have a good time" but ended up losing his life in a knife attack.

Mr Patrick added: "This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid."

Takayo's partner paid tribute to him. Picture: Instagram

The fatal attack was one of seven reported stabbings at the event on Monday evening.

The other six resulted in non-fatal injuries.

Detectives investigating the 21-year-old's murder have launched an online appeal for video and photo evidence as they renew calls for witnesses to come forward.

No arrests have been made.

DCI Shirley, said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" by the stabbing.

"Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out," he added.

Police said 209 arrests had been made at the carnival by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled "other", 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

There were 74 officers injured across the two days.

A number of those injuries were as a result of incidents involving assaults.

A total of 441 people were stopped and searched across the two days.

A dedicated page has been set up where photos and videos can be uploaded. It is simple to use and can be accessed here.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.