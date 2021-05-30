Pregnant woman, 39, and unborn child killed after being hit by car in town centre

The pregnant woman was struck down at a junction in Northampton town centre
The pregnant woman was struck down at a junction in Northampton town centre. Picture: Google Street View
A pregnant woman and her unborn child have been killed after being struck down by a car in Northampton town centre.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was hit at around 2pm on Saturday while walking near the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket.

Northampton Police said the woman was six months pregnant at the time.

The car involved in the collision was a black Nissan Pathfinder, officers added.

The man, 31, who was driving the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently being held in custody for questioning.

Emergency services were called to the A508 junction and the mother-to-be was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

However, medical staff were unable to save her or her unborn baby.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to the incident just after 2pm after the victim, a pedestrian, was hit by a black Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508.

"The victim, who was six months pregnant, was taken to University Hospital, Coventry.

"Sadly, attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

"He is currently being held in custody for questioning.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

"They want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during, or after the collision."

Police are still appealing for witnesses or asking anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 283 of 29 May.

