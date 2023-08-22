Pregnant woman sparks outcry after complaining about fine for parking in disabled space

22 August 2023, 18:25

The woman has divided opinion online
The woman has divided opinion online. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A pregnant woman has caused outrage after parking in a disabled space and complaining about the hefty fine she received.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman's comments upset some disabled people, who saw them as entitled.

But others took her side, recognising how physically difficult life can be for heavily pregnant woman.

The woman in question, who is from Australia, took to a local Facebook page to vent her frustration at getting the fine, which came to the equivalent of around £300.

"Eastgate Bondi Junction does not have a pregnant parking sign at level three," she said.

"I needed to go one morning not feeling very well - around week 28 - without much time to buy some groceries and I couldn't find any pregnant parking so I thought I was allowed to park at the disabled ones."

"I hope they don't expect a pregnant woman to be carrying her groceries to the end of the parking lot. It's something like $600 AUD (£301) which for me is a LOT of money considering all the things we are buying for the newborn."

Several people voiced their frustration at her comments, including people with physical disabilities.

One said: "This is pretty close to my heart. I am a disabled person and I have heard it all. I'm sorry that you are having a really hard time at the moment.

"Your situation will pass and you will get on with your life. Please don't park in our spots, it’s only a car spot but it means a lot to someone else, please be mindful."

Others were more sympathetic.

One replied: "Pregnancy makes you very uncomfortable, so I think so."

