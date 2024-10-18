'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A husband shouted in horror after his wife and unborn child were killed when the car they were travelling in flipped over after a collision with a police vehicle, an eyewitness has said.

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, in south-east London at around 6.15pm on Thursday, police said.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

A heavily pregnant 38-year-old woman and her unborn baby died as a result of their injuries.

Eyewitness Abu Bakar, 34, said: "Four police cars had their lights on racing down the road. The speed they were doing - I've never seen anything like it. One of the cars hit her and she flipped three times. Her car was very badly smashed up."

He claimed a man came running out of the sports centre shouting "that's my wife" and "she's pregnant".

He said: "The man rushed over and was shouting her name. He was telling police 'that's my wife', 'that's my wife' and ran over to her.

"I hoped she was going to be okay but then heard today that she'd died."

The scene near the A20 and Kidbrooke Park Road in Eltham, south-east London where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing in Greenwich, said: "My heart goes out to the woman's family and friends who have lost their loved ones in these tragic circumstances.

"An investigation into the circumstances of this collision is under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we will assist with their inquiries in any way we can.

"A road closure will remain at the scene today and I am grateful for the patience of the local motorists, who will need to use alternative routes."