Pregnant woman repeatedly punched after pillowcase put over head in north London

22 March 2021, 16:26

A photograph of the suspect has been put out by Shromrim
A photograph of the suspect has been put out by Shromrim. Picture: Shomrim

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A pregnant woman was repeatedly punched after a pillowcase was put over her head in an attack in north London.

The 20-year-old victim, said to be a 27-weeks pregnant Jewish woman, was taken to hospital following the assault last Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

CCTV footage shared by Shomrim neighbourhood watch group showed a man dressed in a dark hooded jacket, dark trousers and white trainers, carrying a shopping trolley bag, approach the woman from behind in Stamford Hill.

He can be seen putting a pillowcase over her head before repeatedly punching her, then running away.

Shomrim, which later deleted the footage, said on Twitter: "Pregnant woman and her unborn baby survive a horrendous attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placed a pillow over her head and punched her in her stomach several times in a vicious unprovoked attack."

The Met said detectives are investigating the assault in Manor Road at around 6.30pm.

The force said: "The victim, a 20-year-old woman, informed officers that she had been approached from behind by the suspect, who put a pillowcase over her head before assaulting her.

"The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

"Officers are carrying out a number of inquiries and are reviewing CCTV cameras in the local area.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy condemned the attack, writing on Twitter: "This hateful attack on a pregnant Jewish woman in Stamford Hill is absolutely gruesome.

"As a society, we have to do so much more to tackle anti-Semitism as well as violence against women."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said: "We are extremely disturbed by the vile attack on a pregnant Jewish woman in Stamford Hill.

"We hope that the perpetrator is swiftly caught and faces justice.

"The attacker's face was caught on video and we urge anyone who may be aware of his identity to contact the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar. 

