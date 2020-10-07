President Donald Trump 'symptom-free for over 24 hours' amid Covid battle

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Picture: Getty

President Donald Trump’s doctor has given an update on his health amid his battle with coronavirus, claiming he has been symptom-free for over 24 hours.

In a statement, Dr Sean Conley said the President had been fever-free “for more than four days” and that his vital signs remain “stable and in normal range.”

The physician also said Mr Trump had “not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalisation.”

His comments came two days after the President was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was admitted on Friday while fighting Covid-19.

The statement, which was released with the President’s permission, said: “The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’

“His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.

“He’s now been fever-free for more than four days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalisation.

“Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5; initial IgG levels drawn Thursday night were undetectable.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor, and I will update you as I know more.”

First Lady Melania Trump said on Monday she was “feeling good” and would continue to “rest at home.”

Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was planning to attend next week's debate with Democrat Joe Biden in Miami and "It will be great!"

Mr Biden, for his part, said he and Mr Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains Covid-19 positive.

Mr Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going to have to follow very strict guidelines".

Elsewhere in the government, the scope of the outbreak was still being uncovered.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the virus on Monday, but said she was not currently experiencing any symptoms.

On Tuesday, the nation's top military leaders including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and the vice chairman, General John Hyten, were in quarantine after exposure to Admiral Charles W Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard.

It was not known how Adm Ray contracted the virus, but he attended an event for military families at the White House on September 27.

I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Adm Ray felt mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested on Monday.

Mr Trump was working out of makeshift office space on the ground floor of the White House residence, in close proximity to the White House Medical Unit's office suite, with only a few aides granted a face-to-face audience.