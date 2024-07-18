Joe Biden ‘more receptive to standing down after senior Democrats turn on President’ as he battles Covid

18 July 2024, 09:32

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden is ‘more receptive to standing down’ after a series of senior Democrats called on him to pull out of the presidential race.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US President’s tone has closed behind closed doors and he is more ‘willing to listen’ to those who are calling for his resignation, the New York Times reports.

Those who have called on Mr Biden to pull out of the race include the former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as well as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

New polling suggests Donald Trump may have experience a slight boost in the polls after he survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Mr Biden is now trailing the former US President in a number of the key swing states, which may impact his decision to stand down.

The US President recently said he would step down if he was diagnosed with a serious condition.

Shortly after it emerged that Mr Biden has tested positive for Covid, forcing him to pull out of a Vegas campaign event.

Mr Biden, 81, had been due to speak at a Latino civil rights conference called UnidosUS on Wednesday, but cancelled after his positive test.

US President Joe Biden is battling Covid
US President Joe Biden is battling Covid. Picture: Getty

A White House official said he was experiencing mild symptoms, and had returned to his home state of Delaware to rest and self-isolate.

Mr Biden had been in Nevada, in the south-west of the country.

CEO of the group, Janet Murgui, told reporters on Wednesday: "Regrettably I was just on the phone to President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

"The president had been attending events as we know and he has just tested positive for Covid.

"We understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended.

"He said to 'tell my folks that we are not going to get rid of him easily' and we are going to get the chance to hear from him in the future."

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One. Picture: Getty

Several elected Democrats and prominent supporters have called for the president, 81, to stand aside in the race for the White House against Donald Trump in November, after numerous shaky performances in recent weeks.

Mr Biden has so far remained defiant amid the calls for him to quit the race - but on Wednesday dropped the biggest hint so far that he could be persuaded to relinquish the Democrat nomination.

He said in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he could step aside "if [he] had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem."

Mr Biden said that his age could be an asset to the country.

President Joe Biden visits a supermarket on Tuesday
President Joe Biden visits a supermarket in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn’t get it done.

"But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."

The president recalled that the first time he ran for the White House, in 2020, he only intended to serve one term - but that the "divided" state of the US had made him reconsider his position.

“I made a serious mistake in the whole debate and, look, when I originally ran, you might remember it, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate.

"I thought that I would be able to move from this, to pass it on to somebody else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

Adam Schiff
Adam Schiff. Picture: Alamy

It comes as a senior Democrat congressman become the most prominent member of the party to call for Joe Biden to step down from the US presidential race on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the California representative who is now running for Senate, said Mr Biden should "pass the torch" to another candidate.

Mr Schiff said that he had "serious concerns" about Mr Biden's ability to win re-election this time around.

Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)
Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

He said in a statement on Wednesday: "While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.

"And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

A new poll has shown that two-thirds of Democrats believe that it is time for Mr Biden to step aside.

Possible replacements include his vice-president Kamala Harris, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Matt Frei on Joe Biden's gaffes

Critics have long asked questions about Mr Biden's mental acuity and fitness for the highest office - some even since 2020.

But Democrats had dismissed these concerns until his shambolic debate appearance against Mr Trump in June, when he made several errors and at times was barely comprehensible.

He followed this up with several other gaffes, including referring to Ms Harris as 'vice-president Trump' and referring to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'president Putin' at the recent NATO summit.

Polls show Mr Biden as behind Republican Mr Trump, who suffered a near-assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, and is appearing at his party's convention this week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The government 'failed its citizens', the Covid Inquiry has found.

Government 'failed its citizens', Covid Inquiry finds as 'major overhaul' of emergency planning needed

Keir Starmer has been welcoming EU leaders at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire

Starmer warns ‘criminal empire is at work’ as he urges European leaders to tackle people smuggling ‘crisis’

Both of them received community orders

Two asylum seekers who stole £25k gold Rolex in London's Soho allowed to walk free

It doesn't have to be that warm for your sleep to be affected

Revealed: the temperature that means you may not be sleeping well as UK gripped by heatwave

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Vance hailed Donald Trump as America's "best hope".

Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child

Sir Keir Starmer will not seek a returns agreement in a meeting with European officials today, David Lammy has said

Starmer not seeking migrant returns deal with European nations, Foreign Secretary tells LBC

The Labour Party's commitment to establishing Great British Railways (GBR) is a monumental step towards revolutionising our rail network, says Clive Wratten.

King Charles's Speech: Opportunity to Revolutionise British Transport

Jessica Lawson drowned on a school trip in 2015

French lifeguard and local council found guilty of manslaughter after Brit girl, 12, drowned in lake on school trip

James Jordan addressed the resurfaced video

Ex-Strictly star James Jordan hits back after resurfaced training footage from show sparks backlash

Sir Mark Rowley has launched a major recruitment drive

Met Police officer numbers drop as force calls for 'thousands of applicants' in new recruitment drive

President Joe Biden walks to his car after stepping off of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid

Biden tests positive for Covid and cancels Vegas campaign event after saying he would only quit race on doctors' orders

Starmer is set to push for a migrant return deal with the EU

Starmer to push for new migrant return deal with EU, as he seeks to 'renew UK's relationship with Europe' at summit

Keir Starmer faces a challenge over the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer seeks to stave off Labour backbench revolt over benefit cap with child poverty taskforce

A man has been shot dead in Kirkby

Man shot dead on residential street close to Liverpool training ground, as police launch murder investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden has hinted he could step aside from the race against Donald Trump for the White House

Biden hints he could quit election race against Trump on medical advice, as top Democrat calls for him to stand down
The scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing has deepened after footage showing former professional dancer James Jordan telling his celebrity partner Georgina Bouzova "kill you" surfaced on social media.

Strictly scandal deepens as footage showing ex-pro telling partner he will 'kill her' emerges
Liz Truss

Reference to Truss' 'disaster' mini-budget removed from King's Speech files after ex-PM complains to civil service chief
Police found "over a dozen" firearms at Crooks' home

Thomas Crooks' father 'called police on the day of the Trump rally shooting'

Cameron Jones left his dying fiancee Demi by the side of the road

Moment driver flees from car wreckage leaving fiancee to die - before he later blames her for horror crash
Kim Johnson wants the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped

Labour MP calls for two-child benefit cap to be axed as she plans King's Speech amendment after policy retained
Adele has played 90 shows in Las Vegas

Adele announces she is stepping back from music after growing to ‘absolutely hate’ fame

Two British travel agents are believed to be the pair found shot dead and their bodies burned in a car in Malmo.

British travel agents thought to be pair shot dead and burned in car in Malmo

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Two die and two children rushed to hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Locals have been warned to avoid the area

Locals warned 'do not open your doors' as huge fire erupts on Birmingham industrial estate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit