President of Haiti Jovenel Moise assassinated at home in nighttime raid

Haiti's president has been assassinated. Picture: Reuters

By Asher McShane

The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, has been assassinated at home during a raid on the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, according to local reports and a statement from the Prime Minister.

Haiti's prime minister Claude Joseph released a statement that was published in full by local broadcaster Juno7, stating the 53-year-old was shot dead and First Lady Martine was also injured in the attack at around 5am GMT.

The office of Mr Joseph released the following statement: "At around one 1am, on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021, a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and thus fatally injured the Head of state.

"Condemning this odious, inhuman and barbaric act, the Prime Minister, Dr. Claude Joseph, and the CSPN call on the population for calm.

"The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces. All measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation."

Haiti is facing a political crisis which earlier this year saw hundreds of people march through Port-au-Prince calling for the downfall of the government.

Just received the news the Haitian president of Haiti has been Assassinated 🇭🇹 — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) July 7, 2021

Moise was facing growing anger and questions over whether his presidential term had expired, and whether he was ruling unconstitutionally.

Boris Johnson posted: "I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moïse. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time."