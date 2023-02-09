Press watchdog launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article after over 25,000 complaints

9 February 2023, 18:55

The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle.
The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation said it had received more than 25,100 complaints about the column, in which the broadcaster said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex.

In the piece, which was published in December as Harry and Meghan shared their Netflix documentary series, Mr Clarkson wrote that he was "dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

But his comments prompted a huge backlash, with his daughter, Emily, among many others speaking out against the 62-year-old.

The article became IPSO's complained about ever and was removed from The Sun's website at Mr Clarkson's request, with the publisher apologising.

Read more: Nicola Bulley search moves to the sea: Police trawl Morecambe Bay coastline 11 miles from where mum went missing

Read more: Andrew Marr: Britain's answer to Zelenskyy's warplane plea now sounds much nearer to a 'no', what's going on?

The former Top Gear presenter also addressed some of the criticism towards the imagery used in the coloumn, which he said was a reference to a scene in popular television series Game of Thrones.

He wrote: "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game Of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

Jeremy Clarkson during the "Clarkson's Farm" photocall at St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel on June 9, 2021.
Jeremy Clarkson during the "Clarkson's Farm" photocall at St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel on June 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

In a later statement, Mr Clarkson revealed that he had emailed the Sussexes to apologise over the article.

However, Harry and Meghan dismissed the apology saying it was part of "a series of articles shared in hate".

They also said that the veteran presenter "wrote solely to Prince Harry".

The announcement comes after it was reported that Amazon Prime Video is likely to part ways with Mr Clarkson following the furore over his column.

The streaming service has worked with the driving enthusiast since 2015, with the presenter hosting successful shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm.

Meghan and Harry
Meghan and Prince Harry dismissed Mr Clarkson's apology saying it was part of "a series of articles shared in hate". Picture: Alamy

However, it looks as though the TV star will appear in upcoming episodes of the hit programmes.

The second series of Clarkson's Farm will launch in February as planned, while the next series of The Grand Tour remains set to launch later this year.

But, as first reported by Variety, it's understood Amazon cut ties with Mr Clarkson beyond the series of the shows that have already been commissioned.

Mr Clarkson, who also hosts ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, revealed in second statement that ITV and Amazon were "incandescent" over his article.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chocolate and Vanilla Cheesecake

New York woman convicted over poisoned cheesecake identity theft bid

An Oldowan flake at the site in Kenya

Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools

Trucks with aid for Syria follow a UN vehicle at the Turkish crossing point

Aid trucks reach Syrian enclave days after quake

Ex-US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been restored after he was banned from the platforms in the wake of the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts restored after ban in wake of January 6 riot

Nadine Dorries will not stand at the next General Election

Nadine Dorries to quit as Tory MP over 'infighting and lack of cohesion' in Conservative party

People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey

Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

The remnants of the balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

Exclusive
Emma Thompson said intimacy coordinators are "absolutely essential" to protect young women

Intimacy coaches on Hollywood film sets are 'absolutely essential' to protect young women, says Emma Thompson

The answer from Britain to Zelenskyy's urgent request for fighter jets to support the war effort is "much nearer no than yes", Andrew Marr says.

Andrew Marr: Britain's answer to Zelenskyy's warplane plea now sounds much nearer to a 'no', what's going on?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies aged 94

Footage emerged of Kate at the Dracaena Centre wearing a long red dress and long black boots, where she is joined in a circle with parents and staff singing and dancing to the Hokey Cokey

Kate Middleton joins in on Hokey Cokey during first Cornwall visit with new royal title

An Indian woman with a cow

Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Volodymyr Zelensky at the EU summit in Brussels

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Tamer Hassan, 54, held back tears as he spoke about his family who are still missing in Turkey following the earthquake

Gangster movie legend Tamer Hassan admits family are trapped below rubble in Turkey as death toll hits 17,100

The Church of England's General Synod has voted in favour of a motion to offer blessings to same-sex couples

Church of England votes in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 17,000 have died after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

'Beyond a nightmare': British aid teams 'feel helpless' working in 'disaster movie conditions' after Turkey-Syria earthquake
The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

US accuses the Chinese military of being behind vast aerial spy programme

Legenday composer Burt Bacharach has died, aged 94

Legendary composer and 'I Say A Little Prayer' hitmaker Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Toy Story 3

Disney working on Toy Story, Frozen and Zootropolis sequels

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau

Barcelona mayor brands Israel an apartheid state and cuts ties with Tel Aviv

Nicola Bulley has been missing for nearly two weeks

Police hunt for Nicola Bulley moves to sea as it emerges officers could be trying to trace 'red van' parked near river
Twitter on a laptop screen

EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

Kevin Holding died after being crushed by a 'telescopic urinal'.

Pictured: Workman crushed to death after pop-up urinal 'dropped suddenly', inquest hears

"Can I have a go next?" Teen girl heard second man ask as she was raped twice on night out

"Can I have a go next?" Teen girl heard second man ask as she was raped twice on night out

Jared O'Mara stepped down as Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam after a string of controversies in 2019

Former MP Jared O'Mara jailed for four years for expenses fraud to bankroll cocaine habit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit