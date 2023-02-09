Press watchdog launches probe into Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan article after over 25,000 complaints

The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The press watchdog has launched an investigation into an article by Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun about Meghan Markle.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation said it had received more than 25,100 complaints about the column, in which the broadcaster said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex.

In the piece, which was published in December as Harry and Meghan shared their Netflix documentary series, Mr Clarkson wrote that he was "dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

But his comments prompted a huge backlash, with his daughter, Emily, among many others speaking out against the 62-year-old.

The article became IPSO's complained about ever and was removed from The Sun's website at Mr Clarkson's request, with the publisher apologising.

The former Top Gear presenter also addressed some of the criticism towards the imagery used in the coloumn, which he said was a reference to a scene in popular television series Game of Thrones.

He wrote: "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game Of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

Jeremy Clarkson during the "Clarkson's Farm" photocall at St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel on June 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

In a later statement, Mr Clarkson revealed that he had emailed the Sussexes to apologise over the article.

However, Harry and Meghan dismissed the apology saying it was part of "a series of articles shared in hate".

They also said that the veteran presenter "wrote solely to Prince Harry".

The announcement comes after it was reported that Amazon Prime Video is likely to part ways with Mr Clarkson following the furore over his column.

The streaming service has worked with the driving enthusiast since 2015, with the presenter hosting successful shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm.

Meghan and Prince Harry dismissed Mr Clarkson's apology saying it was part of "a series of articles shared in hate". Picture: Alamy

However, it looks as though the TV star will appear in upcoming episodes of the hit programmes.

The second series of Clarkson's Farm will launch in February as planned, while the next series of The Grand Tour remains set to launch later this year.

But, as first reported by Variety, it's understood Amazon cut ties with Mr Clarkson beyond the series of the shows that have already been commissioned.

Mr Clarkson, who also hosts ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, revealed in second statement that ITV and Amazon were "incandescent" over his article.