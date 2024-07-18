Fury as Pret scraps 'too good to be true' £30-a-month coffee subscription in favour of new scheme

18 July 2024, 13:13

Pret A Manger has overhauled its coffee subscription plan
Pret A Manger has overhauled its coffee subscription plan. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Pret A Manger has scrapped its 'free coffee subscription' after deeming the offer 'too good to be true'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Customers have been able to pay £30-a-month, or £360-a-year, for up to five free coffees a day and discounts on the wider menu.

The sandwich chain has overhauled the scheme in favour of a new programme where customers can get 50 per cent off up to five coffees a day for £10 a month.

Pret said customers could sign up for the revamped Club Pret at a "much more accessible price than the £360 a year people have to pay for the current scheme" from September.

The change means an end to the 20 per cent discount on food for subscribers, with the chain saying it "never really got comfortable" with dual pricing.

Pret a Manger outlet on New Street in the city centre, Birmingham
Pret a Manger outlet on New Street in the city centre, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Met Police officer numbers drop as force calls for 'thousands of applicants' in new recruitment drive

Read More: Two asylum seekers who stole £25k gold Rolex in London's Soho allowed to walk free

Given the majority of its customers were not Club Pret subscribers, its priority now was to focus on better value for everyone, it added.

Currently, Club Pret membership offers the perk of ordering up to five barista-made drinks daily for a monthly fee of £30.

In a letter sent to customers on Thursday, Pret's managing director Clare Clough said: "It's almost four years since we introduced our coffee subscription at the height of the pandemic, and I'm proud of the role Club Pret has played for us and our customers since.

"It was an innovative way to reconnect with our loyal customers and introduce Pret to tens of thousands of new ones, bringing customers back into our shops with an offer that almost seemed 'too good to be true'.

"Four years and over a quarter of a billion coffees later, we have decided that it's time to rethink how it works.

"So, the current subscription benefits will end in September and be replaced by a new and simpler offer.

"Club Pret subscribers will get 50 per cent off up to five barista-made drinks a day for a reduced monthly fee of £10 - and just £5 for existing and new subscribers until 31 March 2025.

"This also means we will remove the 20 per cent discount on food and get rid of dual pricing across our food products - something we never really got comfortable with."

Ms Clough added: "We know this is a change. But with Club Pret subscription, our coffees, teas, coolers and iced drinks will continue to be the best offer on the high street, and at a much more accessible price than the £360 a year people have to pay for the current scheme.

"Given the majority of our customers are not Club Pret subscribers, our priority now is to focus on better value for everyone."

A member of the Pret A Manger staff stocking shelves
A member of the Pret A Manger staff stocking shelves. Picture: Alamy

The update was met with fury online with users threatening to cancel their subscriptions when the new deal comes into affect.

"Upset about Pret subscription ending," one wrote.

"I’m absolutely fuming at this announcement from Pret," another said.

"Pret continuing to push the boundaries of how chaotic you can make a sandwich shop," a third wrote.

Pret also announced that its signature 100 per cent organic arabica filter coffee would drop to 99p, and its all butter croissant will also drop to £1.99.

In March, the chain implemented a crackdown to prevent Club Pret subscribers from sharing free drinks with others. Some customers were exploiting loopholes by sharing subscription benefits, prompting the changes.

Subscribers have since been required to use the app to redeem their complimentary drinks, rather than accessing QR codes via Apple Wallet or smartwatches.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It follows a sharp rise in the number of abusive messages sent via the bank's app.

Santander bans swear words when sending money after abusers use 1p bank transfers to bypass restraining orders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Ursula von Der Leyen wins second term as top EU leader

Sir Ed Davey has been criticised for his time as Post Office minister

Ed Davey says sorry for taking five months to meet Alan Bates and says ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells ‘fed me lies’

The original Bacchus by Giambologna sits in the Bargello museum in Florence

Former Italian cultural minister defends woman who simulated sex with beloved Florence statue

Formal talkjs will begin next week in a bid to end long-running junior doctors strike

Government to begin formal talks with junior doctors to end long-running pay row

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's mum appeals for funeral donations to give son the 'send-off he deserves'

File photo dated 26/07/23 of Andrew Malkinson. The Criminal Cases Review Commission has offered an 'unreserved apology' for failing Malkinson, who spent 17 years in prison for being wrongly convicted of rape. Issue date: Thursday April 18, 2024.

Wrongly imprisoned Andrew Malkinson 'could have been freed a decade earlier', watchdog finds

Taylor Swift plays to 60,000 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Police arrest suspected Taylor Swift stalker moments before concert kicks off

Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him.

Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima returns to £6 an hour job amid allegations he 'hit and kicked' dance partner Zara McDermott
British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'

British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'

The government 'failed its citizens', the Covid Inquiry has found

Government ‘failed its citizens’, Covid Inquiry finds as ‘major overhaul’ of emergency planning needed

Keir Starmer has been welcoming EU leaders at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire

Starmer warns ‘criminal empire is at work’ as he urges European leaders to tackle people smuggling ‘crisis’

Both of them received community orders

Two asylum seekers who stole £25k gold Rolex in London's Soho allowed to walk free

It doesn't have to be that warm for your sleep to be affected

Revealed: the temperature that means you may not be sleeping well as UK gripped by heatwave

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘more receptive to standing down after senior Democrats turn on President’ as he battles Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vance hailed Donald Trump as America's "best hope".

Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child
Sir Keir Starmer will not seek a returns agreement in a meeting with European officials today, David Lammy has said

Starmer not seeking migrant returns deal with European nations, Foreign Secretary tells LBC
The Labour Party's commitment to establishing Great British Railways (GBR) is a monumental step towards revolutionising our rail network, says Clive Wratten.

King Charles's Speech: Opportunity to Revolutionise British Transport

Jessica Lawson drowned on a school trip in 2015

French lifeguard and local council found guilty of manslaughter after Brit girl, 12, drowned in lake on school trip
James Jordan addressed the resurfaced video

Ex-Strictly star James Jordan hits back after resurfaced training footage from show sparks backlash
Sir Mark Rowley has launched a major recruitment drive

Met Police officer numbers drop as force calls for 'thousands of applicants' in new recruitment drive
President Joe Biden walks to his car after stepping off of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid

Biden tests positive for Covid and cancels Vegas campaign event after saying he would only quit race on doctors' orders
Starmer is set to push for a migrant return deal with the EU

Starmer to push for new migrant return deal with EU, as he seeks to 'renew UK's relationship with Europe' at summit
Keir Starmer faces a challenge over the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer seeks to stave off Labour backbench revolt over benefit cap with child poverty taskforce

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit