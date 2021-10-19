Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

19 October 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 12:36

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London
Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London. Picture: Alamy Stockphoto

By Megan Hinton

The price of a pint is set to rise by as much as 30p even before any potential duty increases are announced in the upcoming budget.

Higher wages, the energy price crisis and supply shortages have combined to force more than eight in 10 pubs to boost the price of beer.

Publicans are now calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to freeze the alcohol duty rate in the Autumn budget next week.

The increase has raised fears that the average price of a pint in London and the south-east will rise to £6.

A shortage of bar staff returning after furlough has forced pubs to increase wages to fill the estimated 134,000 vacancies across the sector.

Dave Mountford, co-founder of the Forum of British Pubs said: “In my pub that means I will be charging more than £4 for a pint of cask ale for the first time,” the Derby publican said.

“It will mean much more in areas like London," he told the Times.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), is urging the Chancellor to use the Budget to introduce a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer.

Pint prices could see an increase of 30p
Pint prices could see an increase of 30p. Picture: Alamy Stockphoto

The consumer group, which represents 170,000 pub goers and beer drinkers, wants to see a lower rate of beer duty where it is served on draught in places like pubs, social clubs and taprooms.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “A new draught beer duty rate would be a huge improvement to the way beer is taxed, allowing for a reduced rate of tax on beer sold on draught in pubs, social clubs and taprooms.

“This would help pubs to compete with supermarkets, be a boost to local economies and job markets and encourage responsible drinking in the regulated environment of the local pub. This will also help to ensure that our pubs remain at the heart of our communities, helping to combat loneliness and social isolation.

“It is vital that the Chancellor uses this Budget to support the beer and pubs sector as it continues the long recovery from the Covid pandemic. A new draught beer duty rate is the best way to do just that, and would make sure that our pubs can survive and thrive in the years to come.”

