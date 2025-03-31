Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

31 March 2025, 08:02 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 09:21

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.
The boss of Primark, Paul Marchant, has resigned after an allegation over behaviour . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The boss of Primark has resigned after admitting his actions "fell below the standards expected."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The high-street retailer's parent company says Paul Marchant faced an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a "social environment."

Primark's parent firm, Associated British Foods (ABF), said he has stepped down as chief executive of the high street fashion brand with immediate effect following an investigation.

The company said Mr Marchant co-operated with the investigation, "acknowledged his error of judgment and accepts that his actions fell below the standards expected by ABF".

"He has made an apology to the individual concerned, the ABF board and also to his Primark colleagues and others connected to the business," the firm added.

Paul Marchant speaks during an interview with AFP at the company's headquarters in Dublin
Paul Marchant speaks during an interview with AFP at the company's headquarters in Dublin. Picture: Getty

ABF stressed that it will continue to offer support to the individual who brought the incident to its attention.

Mr Marchant had led the fast fashion chain, which runs more than 450 shops, since 2009, when he took over as chief executive from founder Arthur Ryan.

He was previously chief operating officer at rival New Look and had held roles at Debenhams, Topman and River Island.

Read more: UK to be hotter than Ibiza this week as spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar

Read more: Man arrested for murder after three people, including girl, 4, die in fire released without charge

Primark In Folkestone
Primark runs more than 450 shops. Picture: Getty

'Disappointed'

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: "I am immensely disappointed.

"At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential.

"Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long-term.

"Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity.

"Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual."

ABF's finance director Eoin Tonge will now act as interim boss of Primark, working with the brand's senior executives and strategic advisory board, ABF said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Three people who died in the fire in Rushton have been named by Northamptonshire Police

Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

Breaking
Marine Le Pen

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen warns of 'political death' as she's found guilty of embezzlement

Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail

Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

A fresh round of talks between the Unite Union and Birmingham City Council will begin today

Birmingham bin chaos: Striking workers face sack as talks resume amid mounting rubbish piles

A huge fire has broken out in Blackburn.

'Explosions' heard as huge blaze engulfs industrial estate in Blackburn

Brits will be able to bask in the sun this week

UK to be hotter than Ibiza this week as spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

Roger Daltrey has revealed he is losing is eyesight.

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey revealed to fans he's going blind during live show

PC Tim Bradshaw, who was taken to court after knocking two 'feral' boys off their e-bikes, said they should 'face the consequences'.

'Hero' officer who tackled 'feral' e-bike riders 'forced out of police'

Aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton, after three people died in a house fire in the village near Kettering

Man arrested for murder after three people, including girl, 4, die in fire released without charge

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Number of dead could reach 10,000, experts say, as fresh earthquake hits Myanmar

Richard Chamberlain has died aged 90

Richard Chamberlain, star of 1960s TV show Dr Kildare and 'king of the miniseries', dies aged 90

Donald Trump has said he's 'very angry' with Putin for Zelenskyy criticism

Donald Trump says he's 'very angry' with Putin after Russian leader calls for Zelenskyy to step down

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aerial view of the historic former station house in Beswick Close, Rushton, after three people died in a house fire in the village near Kettering

Man arrested for murder after three people die, including girl, 4, in Northamptonshire house fire
Tonga residents were urged to get to higher ground after the earthquake

Huge earthquake hits near Tonga in Pacific Ocean

The Kremlin has warned that a ceasefire in Ukraine may not be this year

Ukraine ceasefire 'may not come into effect this year', Kremlin says, as Russian forces kill two in hospital bombing
A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Fresh earthquake hits Myanmar, making rescue efforts even harder in war-torn country, as death toll rises again
Justin Welby

Justin Welby says he 'forgives' Church abuser - as ex-Synod member tells LBC he's 'famous for bad judgement'
The Spice Girls have not reunited all together since 2012

Spice Girls will reunite 'as one' for first time since 2012, Geri Halliwell says - as she reveals all 5 are in group chat
The military junta is said to be continuing its civil war bombing campaign

Myanmar regime 'continues civil war bombing campaign' despite devastating earthquake, with over 1,600 dead
Yvette Cooper has pledged to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants

Ministers pledge to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants with 'jail threats and unlimited fines' for rogue bosses
The Quaker meeting house was raided

Over 20 officers smash in Quaker meeting house door to arrest protesters plotting to 'shut down London'
Ministers and enforcement staff from 40 countries will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss international co-operation, supply routes, criminal finances and online adverts for dangerous journeys.

UK set to host representatives from 40 countries in first international summit on tackling people-smuggling gangs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie Chandauka and Harry

Charity boss accuses Harry of 'demanding' statement defending Meghan amid 'bullying' row

Kate has shared a Mother's Day message

Kate says nature has been family's 'sanctuary' this year in Mother's Day video message

Sophie Chandauka and Harry

Charity boss claims Harry tried to 'eject' her through 'months of bullying' as she accuses him of 'cover-up'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News