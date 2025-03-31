Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

The boss of Primark, Paul Marchant, has resigned after an allegation over behaviour . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The boss of Primark has resigned after admitting his actions "fell below the standards expected."

The high-street retailer's parent company says Paul Marchant faced an allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in a "social environment."

Primark's parent firm, Associated British Foods (ABF), said he has stepped down as chief executive of the high street fashion brand with immediate effect following an investigation.

The company said Mr Marchant co-operated with the investigation, "acknowledged his error of judgment and accepts that his actions fell below the standards expected by ABF".

"He has made an apology to the individual concerned, the ABF board and also to his Primark colleagues and others connected to the business," the firm added.

Paul Marchant speaks during an interview with AFP at the company's headquarters in Dublin. Picture: Getty

ABF stressed that it will continue to offer support to the individual who brought the incident to its attention.

Mr Marchant had led the fast fashion chain, which runs more than 450 shops, since 2009, when he took over as chief executive from founder Arthur Ryan.

He was previously chief operating officer at rival New Look and had held roles at Debenhams, Topman and River Island.

Primark runs more than 450 shops. Picture: Getty

'Disappointed'

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: "I am immensely disappointed.

"At ABF, we believe that high standards of integrity are essential.

"Acting responsibly is the only way to build and manage a business over the long-term.

"Colleagues and others must be treated with respect and dignity.

"Our culture has to be, and is, bigger than any one individual."

ABF's finance director Eoin Tonge will now act as interim boss of Primark, working with the brand's senior executives and strategic advisory board, ABF said.