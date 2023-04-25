Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores
25 April 2023, 14:52
High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?
The move will mean will the retailer have the service at almost a third of its branches.
Primark introduced a trial popular service at 25 stores in the north of England and Wales in November 2022.
The shopping facility allows shoppers to reserve Primark products online and pick them up in-store two days later.
But the service is currently only available for kidswear, baby and nursery products.
The trial proved popular with shoppers and with the fashion chain said the trial was bringing "encouraging results" in its recent interim results announcement.
Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We’re really encouraged by how the trial has landed with customers, who tell us they value the choice and convenience Click + Collect is offering them.
"We’re also seeing strong demand for the service outside the trial region and it’s helping us reach new customers too.
"This gives us the confidence to take this trial to the next level and expand it further to more stores to understand how the service can work for a broader range of customers.
"We’ll continue to monitor the trial closely as we look to complement the experience and offer we have in our stores.”
Click and collect is being rolled out at the following Primark stores:
- Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
- Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
- Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
- Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
- Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
- Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
- Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
- East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
- Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
- Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
- Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
- Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
- Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
- Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
- Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
- Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
- London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
- London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
- Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
- Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
- Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
- Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
- Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
- Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
- Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
- Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
- Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
- Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
- Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
- White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
- Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
- Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
The following Primark stores already offer the service:
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY