Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store? Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

High street giant Primark is rolling out its click-and-collect service to 32 more locations this summer - is it coming to your local store?

The move will mean will the retailer have the service at almost a third of its branches.

Primark introduced a trial popular service at 25 stores in the north of England and Wales in November 2022.

The shopping facility allows shoppers to reserve Primark products online and pick them up in-store two days later.

But the service is currently only available for kidswear, baby and nursery products.

The trial proved popular with shoppers and with the fashion chain said the trial was bringing "encouraging results" in its recent interim results announcement.

The move will bring click and collect to nearly a third of Primark's stores. Picture: Alamy

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We’re really encouraged by how the trial has landed with customers, who tell us they value the choice and convenience Click + Collect is offering them.

"We’re also seeing strong demand for the service outside the trial region and it’s helping us reach new customers too.

"This gives us the confidence to take this trial to the next level and expand it further to more stores to understand how the service can work for a broader range of customers.

"We’ll continue to monitor the trial closely as we look to complement the experience and offer we have in our stores.”

Click and collect is being rolled out at the following Primark stores:

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

The following Primark stores already offer the service: