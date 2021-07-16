Primark stores and Tate Modern among venues hosting weekend pop-up jab clinics

16 July 2021, 00:05 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 00:07

Two Primark stores will be offering coronavirus vaccines this weekend
Two Primark stores will be offering coronavirus vaccines this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Venues and events across the UK will be hosting pop-up coronavirus jab clinics over the weekend.

Primark stores, London commons, the British Open golfing championship and the Tate Modern will be offering vaccinations to shoppers, sunseekers and spectators on Saturday and Sunday.

"You can pop into Primark, enjoy the sun in the park, and explore the art at the Tate, while also protecting yourself and your loved ones by getting a vaccine this weekend," said NHS medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani.

"From high street shops to mosques and sports grounds, our incredible staff together with our wonderful volunteers are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults, to get protected."

Officials are seeking to maximise protection before restrictions are lifted on Monday with the series of pop-up clinics for those who have not taken up the offer of a vaccine.

Shoppers in Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol and at the Trinity retail centre in Leeds will be able to pop into Primark stores for their first dose.

Sunseekers looking to enjoy the warm conditions this weekend will also be able to grab a jab at commons across south-west London, Greenwich Park in London and Liverpool's Sefton Park.

Meanwhile, members of the public will be able to enjoy a DJ spinning tunes while waiting for their vaccine at the Tate Modern art gallery on London's Bankside on Friday evening.

The British Open golfing championship in Sandwich, Kent, will also join the push, with a GP-led clinic dubbed the "vaccine caddies" offering a dose to eligible golfers, caddies, staff and the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

NHS staff and volunteers will be in attendance at the Oval cricket ground this weekend where the public can also grab a jab.

