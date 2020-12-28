Primary, Year 11 and Year 13 pupils will return to schools next week despite Covid fears

File photo: Pupils on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Primary school, Year 11 and Year 13 students will return to classrooms on January 4 despite calls from some public health experts for schools to stay closed amid a surge in Covid cases.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed on Monday that plans for many pupils to return would go ahead, with only Years 7 to 10 and Year 12 continuing remote learning.

But he did admit that the Government would "always keep things under review."

His comments came ahead of a reported "crunch meeting" with Government officials to discuss whether schools should be kept open in the event of further, stronger lockdowns.

Mr Gove told Sky News: "Our plan is that primary schools will go back but with secondary schools it will be the case that next week only children in Year 11 and Year 13 - those who are doing their GCSEs, their BTECs, their A-levels - those will go back.

"And also children of key workers and children who are vulnerable and need the support and care that schools that can provide.

"Other children in secondary schools won't go back for a week after that."

But he added: "We always keep things under review but teachers and headteachers have been working incredibly hard over the Christmas period, since schools broke up, in order to prepare for a new testing regime - community testing in order to make sure that children and all of us are safer.

"So we do keep things under review but that is the plan."

However, experts say data indicates the new variant may be able to better spread among youngsters than other strains, although analysis is still ongoing.

A new paper from the London School of Health and Tropical Medicine and Imperial College London has also warned Tier 4 restrictions are unlikely to control the new strain of the virus without schools and universities also closing.

The preliminary paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggests lockdown restrictions “similar to national lockdown implemented in England in November 2020 are unlikely to reduce the effective reproduction number Rt to less than 1, unless primary schools, secondary schools, and universities are also closed."

If schools are closed there is likely to be a strong pushback from Conservative backbenchers, with the chair of the Education Select Committee telling LBC any "blanket closure" should be voted on by MPs.

Conservative MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon, told LBC: “We need to keep our schools open, we need to keep our children learning.

“Our kids have suffered enormously over the last six to nine months. Millions of them did hardly any learning at all and we face the risk of an epidemic of educational poverty.

“Previously the scientists, the University College London, said the school closures had a marginal effect on the rate of transmission. So I would like to know what has changed and why we are even considering closing schools yet again."

Mr Halfon added that if the government decide to close the schools it should be voted on.

"We have to have a national conversation as a country: do we value our children, are we going to destroy their life chances, are we going to potentially create an epidemic of education poverty... or are we just going to shut the schools?"

He is also calling for schools and the government to "track the attainment of every single child that is sent home...and then make the decision about exams".

He told LBC: "If the schools are closed in January, it is clear that the government will have to go back on their decision and they will probably be centre assessed grades across the board.”

The National Education Union has called for the government to vaccinate teachers ahead of the return to in person teaching.

In a letter to the prime minister, Joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, wrote: “We believe that you should use that two-week period to begin to vaccinate education staff, alongside NHS and care staff.

“Part of the disruption to education, and the extra stress on school leaders, is caused both by the relatively high levels of staff absence due to the virus and self-isolation and by the fear that vulnerable staff have about working without PPE or social distancing.”