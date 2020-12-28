Primary, Year 11 and Year 13 pupils will return to schools next week despite Covid fears

28 December 2020, 09:30 | Updated: 28 December 2020, 09:56

File photo: Pupils on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London
File photo: Pupils on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Primary school, Year 11 and Year 13 students will return to classrooms on January 4 despite calls from some public health experts for schools to stay closed amid a surge in Covid cases.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed on Monday that plans for many pupils to return would go ahead, with only Years 7 to 10 and Year 12 continuing remote learning.

But he did admit that the Government would "always keep things under review."

Read more: Boxing Day 'busiest ever for London paramedics' as Covid patients near April peak

His comments came ahead of a reported "crunch meeting" with Government officials to discuss whether schools should be kept open in the event of further, stronger lockdowns.

Mr Gove told Sky News: "Our plan is that primary schools will go back but with secondary schools it will be the case that next week only children in Year 11 and Year 13 - those who are doing their GCSEs, their BTECs, their A-levels - those will go back.

"And also children of key workers and children who are vulnerable and need the support and care that schools that can provide.

"Other children in secondary schools won't go back for a week after that."

But he added: "We always keep things under review but teachers and headteachers have been working incredibly hard over the Christmas period, since schools broke up, in order to prepare for a new testing regime - community testing in order to make sure that children and all of us are safer.

"So we do keep things under review but that is the plan."

However, experts say data indicates the new variant may be able to better spread among youngsters than other strains, although analysis is still ongoing.

A new paper from the London School of Health and Tropical Medicine and Imperial College London has also warned Tier 4 restrictions are unlikely to control the new strain of the virus without schools and universities also closing.

The preliminary paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggests lockdown restrictions “similar to national lockdown implemented in England in November 2020 are unlikely to reduce the effective reproduction number Rt to less than 1, unless primary schools, secondary schools, and universities are also closed."

If schools are closed there is likely to be a strong pushback from Conservative backbenchers, with the chair of the Education Select Committee telling LBC any "blanket closure" should be voted on by MPs.

Conservative MP and Chair of the Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon, told LBC: “We need to keep our schools open, we need to keep our children learning.

“Our kids have suffered enormously over the last six to nine months. Millions of them did hardly any learning at all and we face the risk of an epidemic of educational poverty.

“Previously the scientists, the University College London, said the school closures had a marginal effect on the rate of transmission. So I would like to know what has changed and why we are even considering closing schools yet again."

Mr Halfon added that if the government decide to close the schools it should be voted on.

"We have to have a national conversation as a country: do we value our children, are we going to destroy their life chances, are we going to potentially create an epidemic of education poverty... or are we just going to shut the schools?"

He is also calling for schools and the government to "track the attainment of every single child that is sent home...and then make the decision about exams".

He told LBC: "If the schools are closed in January, it is clear that the government will have to go back on their decision and they will probably be centre assessed grades across the board.”

The National Education Union has called for the government to vaccinate teachers ahead of the return to in person teaching.

In a letter to the prime minister, Joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, wrote: “We believe that you should use that two-week period to begin to vaccinate education staff, alongside NHS and care staff.

“Part of the disruption to education, and the extra stress on school leaders, is caused both by the relatively high levels of staff absence due to the virus and self-isolation and by the fear that vulnerable staff have about working without PPE or social distancing.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

A pro-democracy activist holds placards with the picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China jails lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak

Donald Trump arrives by car at his golf course

Trump signs massive measure funding government and Covid relief
Gibraltar seen from the neighbouring Spanish city of La Linea

Gibraltar’s border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

Nashville Explosion

Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast, officials say

Virus Outbreak Asia Australia

Spectators banned from Sydney’s New Year’s fireworks

Donald Trump arriving at his golf course

No movement from Trump on Covid relief bill as jobless aid expires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil
'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists
Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Armed forces should be brought in to assist in mass testing in schools

Mass testing in schools could be carried out by armed forces, suggests Defence Committee head
Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London