Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers coronavirus news conference

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a change in the law after the number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in the UK rose to almost 3,000.

The legal limit on social gatherings will be reduced from 30 people to six, and will apply to gatherings indoors and outdoors - including private homes, as well as parks, pubs and restaurants.

Gatherings of more than six people will be allowed where the household or support bubble is larger than six, or where the gathering is for work or education purposes.

It comes as the Prime Minister defended the country's coronavirus testing system today at PMQs when challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

