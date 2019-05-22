Prime Minister Faces Pressure To Quit Amid Brexit Plan Backlash

Theresa May. Picture: PA

Theresa May faced mounting pressure from her own party to quit or face being ousted, but the Prime Minister insisted "I believe in what I'm doing."

Senior Tories on the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee have discussed a possible rule change to allow a fresh bid to oust her.

Chief Whip Julian Smith met members of the committee, for just two minutes, as rumours circulated in Westminster about the Prime Minister's future.

Several senior Tories have requested a meeting with Mrs May, with Home Secretary Sajid Javid requesting to see her on Wednesday evening.

Tories stepped up their attacks on the Prime Minister as she sought to win support for her Brexit deal.

In a Commons statement, she appeared to acknowledge that her premiership was drawing to a close, having already said she will set out a timetable for her departure after the crunch vote on her Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

"In time another prime minister will be standing at this despatch box," she told MPs.

"But while I am here, I have a duty to be clear with the House about the facts.

"If we are going to deliver Brexit in this Parliament we are going to have to pass a Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

"And we will not do so without holding votes on the issues that have divided us the most - that includes votes on customs arrangements and on a second referendum."

The Prime Minister announced her new Brexit plans on Tuesday, with the prospect of a vote on whether to put the deal to a referendum causing alarm within the Tory ranks.