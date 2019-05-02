Prime Minister Considers Huawei Leak Matter "Closed"

Gavin Williamson has denied sharing details of Chinese firm Huawei's involvement in building the UK's new 5G network. Picture: PA

Theresa May's de facto deputy David Lidington has said the Government will "co-operate fully" with any police investigation into the leak of official secrets from the National Security Council.

Opposition politicians have called for a police investigation into whether the former Defence Secretary leaked official secrets.

Mr Lidington and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stressed it was a matter for the police and not politicians to decide whether there should be a criminal investigation.

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister "considers the matter to be closed."

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said that the matter cannot be, as the Prime Minister says, closed.

Speaking in Parliament Mr Watson said the Prime Minister sacked the Secretary of State for Defence "because she believes there is compelling evidence he has committed a crime.

"But, despite that, she does not believe he should face a criminal investigation. Where is the justice in that?"

Mr Watson went on to ask: "In what world is it acceptable that the Prime Minister should be the arbiter of whether a politician she believes is guilty of criminal conduct in office should face a criminal investigation?"

The government says it doesn't see a need for a criminal investigation following the sacking of Mr Williamson as Defence Secretary.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the government needs to make the Met "party to the evidence” before an investigation can take place.