Keir Starmer pays tribute to 'wonderful' brother who died on Boxing Day after cancer battle

Nick Starmer died aged 60. Picture: Getty/Family handout/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Sir Keir's brother Nick Starmer died peacefully aged 60 on Boxing Day after battling cancer.

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to his brother Nick, who passed away on Boxing Day.

Sir Keir described his younger brother as a "wonderful man".

He died peacefully on Boxing Day, after battling with cancer, a spokesman said. Nick Starmer was 60 when he died.

Sir Keir said in a statement: "My brother Nick was a wonderful man. He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

"We will miss him very much.

"I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated."

The Prime Minister had planned to go on holiday with his family on Friday, but it is understood he will now stay at home.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister added: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer.

"Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer.

"We ask for privacy for Nick's wider family at this time."

Earlier this year a biography written by Tom Baldwin revealed that Nick had severe learning difficulties due to complications at birth.

The brothers shared a room as children, sleeping together in a bunk bed.

In the biography, Starmer says: “We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids.’

“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone”.