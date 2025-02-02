Keir Starmer to call on European countries to 'double down' on Putin, in the face of the struggling Russian economy

Keir Starmer and Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

The Prime Minister is expected to hold defence talks with European partners, calling on them to continue bearing down on Putin in the face of the struggling Russian economy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Europe must 'double down' on its efforts to defeat Putin’s war machine as Russia’s economy shows signs of weakening, the Prime Minister will warn tomorrow.

As he travels to Brussels for defence and security talks, he will urge the UK’s closest allies to step up and shoulder more of the burden in order to keep Europe safe against Russia.

Putin is facing mounting domestic pressure as a result of his struggling economy, having ploughed billions into bankrolling his war machine – leading to skyrocketing inflation and soaring interest rates in Russia

The recent sanctions imposed on Putin’s shadow fleet and energy companies have dealt a severe blow to Russia's oil trade. Russian oil and gas revenues were down 29% in 2024 compared to 2022, and the sanctions have led to a sharp rise in shipping costs, with the majority of sanctioned vessels left unable to trade.

Read More: ‘A total disgrace’ that extreme content viewed by Southport killer still on social media, says Yvette Cooper

Read More: Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

The UK and its allies have introduced the most punishing sanctions ever imposed on any global economy, with Putin himself admitting that these are causing a “colossal number of difficulties”.

The UK alone has sanctioned more than 2,100 individuals and entities under the Russia sanctions regime, over 1900 of which were imposed since Putin’s full-scale invasion.

This includes more than 100 ships for transporting Russian energy, including 93 oil tankers.

The Prime Minister will call on Europe to keep up the pressure on Putin, alongside sustained military support to Ukraine, to put them in the strongest possible position this year.

The Prime Minister is expected to say today: “We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe.

“President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.

“I'm here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine.

“Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.”

Tomorrow afternoon, the Prime Minister will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, before travelling to meet with the leaders of the 27 EU Member States at an informal meeting of the European Council.